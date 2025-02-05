Meat, carbs, or just juice? 5 diets explained

From meat-only feasts to juice detoxes, here's the lowdown on five popular diets. What are the perks, and what's on the plate? Find the diet that fits your vibe.

Let’s be honest - food is life, but with so many diet trends popping up, it feels like we’re constantly playing a game of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' with our meals. Should you ditch the carbs? Cut out meat? Eat like a caveman? Or just stop eating altogether? Today, we’re diving into five diets that people swear by - breaking down what they actually do, their benefits, and what’s on the menu. Grab a snack (or don’t, depending on your diet), and let’s get into it!

1. The Carnivore Diet: When meat is your main character

Carnivore diet / bit245 / iStock

What is it?

Imagine a diet where vegetables are the enemy, carbs are nonexistent, and your only food groups are steak, bacon, eggs, and cheese. That’s the Carnivore Diet. It’s a high-protein, high-fat lifestyle that’s strictly animal-based. No plants. No grains. Just pure, unfiltered meat madness. What does it help with? Weight loss (because, shocker, carbs make you hold water weight) Muscle gain (hello, protein overload) Reducing inflammation (no more bloated belly) Stable energy (no sugar crashes, just pure beast mode) What’s on the plate?

Ribeye steaks, salmon, eggs, butter, cheese, bacon, and even bone broth for the fancy folks. If it had a heartbeat, it's on the menu. Fun fact: If you ever wanted to feel like a Viking or a lion, this is the diet for you.

2. The Keto Diet: Where carbs go to die

Keto diet / 1989_s / iStock

What is it?

The Keto Diet is all about high fat, moderate protein, and almost zero carbs. The goal? To force your body into ketosis, a state where it burns fat for fuel instead of carbs. What does it help with?

Rapid fat loss (your body becomes a fat-burning machine) Better brain function (some call it Keto Clarity) Reduced cravings (say goodbye to sugar addiction) Steady energy levels (no more afternoon crashes) What’s on the plate?

Avocados, eggs, bacon, cheese, nuts, butter, olive oil, fatty fish, and all the leafy greens you can handle. However, say goodbye to bread, rice, pasta, and that giant cupcake you’re thinking about. Fun fact: Your breath might smell like nail polish remover at first (thanks to ketones), but that just means it’s working!

3. The Vegan Diet: Plants are bae

Vegan diet / minoandriani / iStock

What is it?

The Vegan Diet is the ultimate “I love animals so much, I won’t eat them” lifestyle. No meat, no dairy, no eggs, no honey - just plant-based everything. Whether for health, the environment, or ethical reasons, vegans are committed to making plants the star of the show. What does it help with?

Lower risk of heart disease (plants don’t clog arteries) Better digestion (fiber is your new bestie) Glowing skin (seriously, vegans have that glow) Cruelty-free living (saving animals one meal at a time) What’s on the plate?

Avocados, tofu, lentils, beans, nuts, quinoa, oat milk, veggies, and all the fruit your heart desires. Oh, and vegan cheese - because life without cheese is just unfair. Fun fact: Yes, vegans get enough protein, and no; they don’t only eat salad.

4. Intermittent Fasting: The art of not eating

Intermittent fasting / Jose Luis Gallego Aviles / iStock

What is it?

This isn’t so much about what you eat, but when you eat. Intermittent Fasting (IF) is all about cycling between eating and fasting windows. The most common method is 16:8 - fast for 16 hours, eat in an 8-hour window. What does it help with? Fat loss (fasting forces your body to burn stored fat) Boosted metabolism (your body gets super-efficient) Cellular repair (fasting triggers autophagy—a fancy word for self-cleaning mode) Mental clarity (some say fasting makes them feel like a genius) What’s on the plate?

You can basically eat anything you want (within reason), as long as it’s eaten in your eating window. Most IF folks stick to whole foods, but some just eat whatever.

You can basically eat anything you want (within reason), as long as it's eaten in your eating window. Most IF folks stick to whole foods, but some just eat whatever. Fun fact: That morning coffee during fasting? Totally allowed (as long as it's black).

5. Juice Fasting: Liquid detox mode

Juice fasting / inewsistock / iStock

What is it?

Juice fasting is essentially drinking your meals (Margaritas don’t count). It’s a temporary diet where you consume only fresh fruit and vegetable juices, usually for detox or weight loss. What does it help with?

Detoxing your system (flush out those toxins) Weight loss (because, well, no solid food) Improved digestion (gives your gut a break) Glowing skin (hydration + vitamins = radiance) What’s on the plate?

Carrot juice, green juices, celery juice, beet juice, and basically any fruit or veggie in liquid form. No chewing required.

Fun fact: You might feel like a Jedi on day one, but by day three, you’ll be dreaming about burgers.

Each of these diets has its perks and quirks. Want to build muscle and feast on meat? Carnivore is calling. Looking to burn fat like a furnace? Keto’s your bestie. Trying to save the planet one bite at a time? Vegan’s got you. Need structure without food restrictions? Intermittent fasting is worth a shot. If you want a reset button, juice fasting might be your thing (just be ready for the cravings). No matter what you choose though, listen to your body. It’s the best diet coach you’ll ever have.

