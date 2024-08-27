Mama cat saves her kittens from cobra
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A mother's love can even chase a deadly snake away...
A mother's love can even chase a deadly snake away...
Being approached by snakes is never a welcome visit when you have babies. But can you imagine being visited by a Cobra?
A snake that has no problem getting aggressive with its prey and is known as a highly venomous predator. We understand that the animal kingdom can be cutthroat in more than one aspect, but being a mother in the animal kingdom outweighs being a mother in any other environment.
It works on the premise of killing or being killed. A video from three years ago has resurfaced on social media and shows a mother cat defending her kittens from a Cobra.
In the video, we see the mother cat nestled inside a box inside a building that looks like it is under construction.
As she peeks over the side of the box, she notices a Cobra slithering toward her. Before the snake could move, the mama cat pounced at the cobra. The two began snarling and hissing at one another, and a few more pounces were made.
It was evident that the mother cat was afraid for her kittens, but she kept her guard up and remained composed. The mother cat displayed the ultimate act of motherhood by facing off against a Cobra, and it was amazing to witness.
"There are seven cobra species in southern Africa, plus one subspecies. These well-adapted snakes occur in thick coastal forests in the east, bushveld, and dry regions of the west. In southern Africa, cobras are mostly absent from high-altitude mountainous regions." (African Snake Bite Institute)
Watch the video below - courtesy of Facebook.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of X
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Mama cat saves her kittens from cobra
A mother's love can even chase a deadly snake away...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Unfair? Wife asks husband to cancel 'bros-only' trip to help with newborn
A husband has labelled his wife "unfair" for asking him to cancel his we...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago