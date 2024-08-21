Sensational hit from local DJ Jashmir goes viral after Tyla's performance
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A new hit that is taking over social media...
South African musician, Tyla, has taken this local hit to the world. The internet just can't get enough of the explosive new track, 'This Is How We Celebrate'.
DJ Jashmir, Biggy Lass, and NatiQ106 have officially dropped their banger and it's shaking up the music scene. Since 2021, this unreleased song has been circulating the net, but only recently skyrocketed to the top of TikTok’s Top 50 Charts, snagging the #1 spot with over 200,000 video creations.
Read More: #TheProfile: The 21-year-old from Chatsworth making history
Award winning music producer and TikTok star, Jashmir, shared the scoop with Stacey and J Sbu. See a snippet of this song below.
KZN, THIS is how we celebrate!
@jashmirsa Do we have the biggest dance song in the world right now? 🤔 #ThisIsHowWeCelebrate #BacardiDance #bacarditotheworld🇿🇦 #olympicsprelude #olympics @Tyla @British Vogue @Vogue ♬ This Is How We Celebrate - Biggy Lass & NatiQ106 & Jashmir
While this song has been on our radar for a while, the turning point came when popstar Tyla performed the track at a festival, followed by a stunning appearance at the Olympics Prelude in Paris, France. The buzz from these performances propelled the song into the stratosphere, leading to its official release on 16 August 2024.
In contrast to this epic collaboration moment, our very own resident DJ, J Sbu, missed out on a chance to make a song with Tyla by two years. This eye-opening missed opportunity left J Sbu reflecting on what could've been. Take a listen to what went down in studio:
Luckily, DJ Jashmir was able to rub shoulders with music royalty with his hit, 'This Is How We Celebrate'. Perhaps in the near future we can expect a remix with Tyla, Jashmir, and the team in studio together?
Read More: DJ Jashmir goes viral with 'Blood and Water' amapiano remix
Jashen Joel Govindsamy - more popularly known as DJ Jashmir, has been making waves and history while using his creativity to bring dance, unity, and vibes to South Africa.
To find out more about this KZN DJ or to book him for a gig, get in touch on [email protected].
For more information on your greatest hits in Mzansi, stay tuned with Stacey and J Sbu.
Image courtesy of Stacey and J Sbu
