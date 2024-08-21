Sensational hit from local DJ Jashmir goes viral after Tyla's performance

South African musician, Tyla, has taken this local hit to the world. The internet just can't get enough of the explosive new track, 'This Is How We Celebrate'.

DJ Jashmir, Biggy Lass, and NatiQ106 have officially dropped their banger and it's shaking up the music scene. Since 2021, this unreleased song has been circulating the net, but only recently skyrocketed to the top of TikTok’s Top 50 Charts, snagging the #1 spot with over 200,000 video creations.

Read More: #TheProfile: The 21-year-old from Chatsworth making history

Award winning music producer and TikTok star, Jashmir, shared the scoop with Stacey and J Sbu. See a snippet of this song below.

KZN, THIS is how we celebrate!

