Iconic container brand Tupperware files for bankruptcy

The iconic brand Tupperware became renowned as a household name many moons ago. The ladies of the house and their mothers-in-law loved a good Tupperware party, which led to them having containers for every occasion.

This brand has impacted South Africans so much that we refer to all containers as 'Tupperware', regardless of whether they are originals.

Sadly, Tupperware Brands announced that it had filed for bankruptcy voluntarily this past Tuesday (17 September 2024).

Laurie Ann Goldman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware, said: “Over the last several years, the company’s financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment."