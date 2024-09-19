Iconic container brand Tupperware files for bankruptcy
It seems it's time to shut the lid on South Africa's once-favourite brand, Tupperware.
The iconic brand Tupperware became renowned as a household name many moons ago. The ladies of the house and their mothers-in-law loved a good Tupperware party, which led to them having containers for every occasion.
This brand has impacted South Africans so much that we refer to all containers as 'Tupperware', regardless of whether they are originals.
Sadly, Tupperware Brands announced that it had filed for bankruptcy voluntarily this past Tuesday (17 September 2024).
Laurie Ann Goldman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware, said: “Over the last several years, the company’s financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment."
The news of Tupperware's demise is deeply emotional, as many South Africans can attest to their childhood memories involving this brand.
Whether it was seeing their mothers use varied sizes to store extra food, spices, or ice lollies, it is something that many people find nostalgic. Grandmothers have been known to keep them locked away as prized possessions, similar to kids with their favourite toys.
The company aims to transform its brand into a "digital-first, technology-led company." Despite its efforts to bring the brand back, its failures have proved that it needs to approach things with a fresh perspective.
Some believe that the company failed due to its stale sales approach, citing "The Tupperware party" as the reason people were not buying the iconic brand anymore.
But we think that there are a number of factors involved. Another reason could be the unlimited number of competitors on the market, as well as the switch to glass containers. Research has cited plastic as dangerous in the long run, and this could be a contributing cause as many families have migrated to a 'glass-only' lifestyle.
