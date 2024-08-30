Guess what Danny Guselli's favourite toy was as a kid?

This week, the internet told us that it was Power Rangers Day. If you are like us and grew up during the Power Rangers era, you will know that this show was a hit and that we all had a favourite.

"National Power Rangers Day was created by the hardcore fans of the Power Rangers to celebrate one of the most popular action shows on T.V., the Power Rangers. Fans celebrate this day by dressing up as their favourite Power Ranger and getting together with other fans for Power Ranger-themed parties." (National Today)



This blast from the past got Danny Guselli thinking about childhood memories and, in particular, childhood toys. So, he asked KZN what their favourite toys were growing up and if they still have them.