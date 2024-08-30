Guess what Danny Guselli's favourite toy was as a kid?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Danny Guselli recently felt nostalgic as it was Power Rangers Day, which motivated him to chat about his favourite childhood toy. He also asked KZN to share theirs...
Danny Guselli recently felt nostalgic as it was Power Rangers Day, which motivated him to chat about his favourite childhood toy. He also asked KZN to share theirs...
This week, the internet told us that it was Power Rangers Day. If you are like us and grew up during the Power Rangers era, you will know that this show was a hit and that we all had a favourite.
"National Power Rangers Day was created by the hardcore fans of the Power Rangers to celebrate one of the most popular action shows on T.V., the Power Rangers. Fans celebrate this day by dressing up as their favourite Power Ranger and getting together with other fans for Power Ranger-themed parties." (National Today)
This blast from the past got Danny Guselli thinking about childhood memories and, in particular, childhood toys. So, he asked KZN what their favourite toys were growing up and if they still have them.
It was amazing to hear how some listeners still had their childhood toys and were a little territorial over them. We guess this is our way of holding onto memories; the toys almost serve as memorabilia.
It marks a time in space that remains innocent, playful, and sentimental.
Childhood toys hold a special place in our hearts; they evoke memories from our childhood and help us grow our imaginations and remember our innocence back then. Hearing everyone's voices when they spoke about their toys is a pure indication of that.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock/Douglas Cliff
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Guess what Danny Guselli's favourite toy was as a kid?
Danny Guselli recently felt nostalgic as it was Power Rangers Day, which...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Woman's weird addiction to eating toilet paper
"I eat toilet paper from the second I get up in the morning..."Danny Guselli 2 hours ago