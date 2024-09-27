'That’s terrifying' - English town erects giant baby doll outside town hall

Rochdale residents in England were recently treated to a rare sight - a giant baby doll towering over them outside their town hall.

Her name is Lilly, and she is 8.5m tall! She has a human sister named Tara, who sports bright red hair. The unique project is part of the Rochdale Borough Council's new climate change awareness campaign.

"Lilly invited hundreds of local schoolchildren to share their thoughts on the future of our environment, discussing their hopes for protecting animals and nature and envisioning the world they want to live in alongside her," the council said in a statement.

The schoolchildren were excited to meet Lilly. They used poems and artwork to share ideas on how to save the environment. A video also shows them singing the nursery rhyme, 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star', to help put Lilly to sleep.

“The response from the children to Lilly has been incredible, and their excitement was wonderful to witness... It's vital to spark conversations about climate change and empower Rochdale’s children to envision a better world," Councillor Sue Smith said.