VIDEO: Man cooks Wagyu steak with chocolate

Weird food combinations have always left us stunned. As bizarre as they are, some have great taste profiles and don't make you want to hurl.

Most recently, we saw an American man pair Wagyu steak with chocolate. It sounds unlikely because when you think about meat, you don't quite think about chocolate.

However, these ingredients are much loved on their own. Wagyu beef originates from Japan and is known for its "extraordinary marbling, which results in unmatched tenderness and a rich buttery flavour". (Ribs and Burgers)