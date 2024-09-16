VIDEO: Man cooks Wagyu steak with chocolate
Could this be the most unconventional way of cooking steak? Separately, these two are popular, but together, we are not so sure...
Weird food combinations have always left us stunned. As bizarre as they are, some have great taste profiles and don't make you want to hurl.
Most recently, we saw an American man pair Wagyu steak with chocolate. It sounds unlikely because when you think about meat, you don't quite think about chocolate.
However, these ingredients are much loved on their own. Wagyu beef originates from Japan and is known for its "extraordinary marbling, which results in unmatched tenderness and a rich buttery flavour". (Ribs and Burgers)
It is surprising to see the abundance of chocolate that this man used while cooking his Wagyu steak; perhaps we feel this sensitive about the matter because the price of chocolate has soared in South Africa.
This meal cost him $300 (R5,300) in chocolate and $150 (R2,600) in meat.
His method was interesting if nothing else. He took the piece of Wagyu and submerged it in a pot of melted chocolate. Then, he placed it in a hot oven and cooked it.
After that, he removed the steak from the chocolate, removed the excess chocolate, and pan-fried it.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
