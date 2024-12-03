Boss slammed over response to employee being hit by car

When will she be back? That's the last thing you want to hear from your boss after being hit by a car!

When will she be back? That's the last thing you want to hear from your boss after being hit by a car!

Social media users are sharing their 'horrible boss' stories after a manager's inconsiderate response to an employee being hit by a car went viral online. Career expert Ben Askins shared the shocking story on Instagram. He read out a text message a boss sent to an employee about another colleague. "Where the hell is Stacey? I haven't seen her today and she isn't responding to my messages," the boss wrote. The employee replied that Stacey had been "clipped by a car". "I think she is ok. It wasn't going quickly but she is pretty shook up. Beth just took her to the hospital to be checked out." The boss then made a shocking reply. "When will she be back? We have a pitch this afternoon and she's supposed to be presenting."

The employee told the boss that it was highly unlikely that Stacey would return to the office that day but offered to step in to help with the presentation. Just when you think the boss couldn't say anything worse, he goes in for the kill. "This is the last thing we needed today. Would you mind just keeping in contact with Beth and Stacey and seeing if she can come back and present, we really need this win," he wrote back. Ben says the boss' response is "completely unacceptable". "I'm sorry, if one of your team gets hit by a car, your first response can't be, 'When is she going to be back into work?' On a basic human level, you have to start with, 'Oh my God, is she okay?'," he said.

Social media users were equally appalled. "If I was a client and saw that the presentation was done by an employee who was hit by a car the same morning, I would not do business with them. This is not the win bosses think this is," one Instagram user commented. Many shared similar stories, with one person revealing that they faced disciplinary action after being involved in an accident. "This happened to me, I got hit by a car and knocked off my motorbike. I called work and they said if I didn't come in I would face disciplinary action," the man wrote. Another person said: "This happened to me about 6 years ago. I was in a car crash. I phoned my workplace as I was due to open up and people would be waiting for me, I was sat with a paramedic and my boss didn’t even ask if I was okay, just said what time would I make it. I was like, uhm, I’m not, Im off to hospital. I didn’t stay very long after that." A third person commented: "I had a coworker yelled at for missing the morning after an accident. Fortunately karma dealt with the boss after he totalled his brand new Porsche a week later and missed a week with his injuries." That's karma for you!

