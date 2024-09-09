Boss of the year! Beyoncé shows up for former assistant in a big way

Beyoncé showed up for her former assistant on one of the most special days of her life - her wedding day!

An employee will rarely invite the big boss to their wedding, but Beyoncé's appearance at her former assistant's wedding is proof that your colleagues can sometimes become family. Beyoncé made a special appearance at Sam Greenberg's wedding in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The 43-year-old singer attended the wedding with her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy. Unlike some stars who show up to weddings in spotlight-stealing outfits (cough, Kim Kardashian), Queen B looked 'very demure, very mindful' in a gorgeous long-sleeved floral dress.

Videos from the day show Queen B joining the bride and other guests on the dance floor. The DJ played the Grammy Award-winner's 2011 hit song, 'Love on Top'. Social media users think it is "sweet" that Beyoncé attended her former assistant's wedding. "Beyonce was at my wedding would be on my resumé if this was me," an X user joked. Another user commented: "This is so cute!!! Sam was Beyoncé’s assistant for YEARS, so for Beyoncé to attend her wedding was sweet!!" Some internet users also loved seeing the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker having a good time in a "normal" setting. "She must really love her because she’s having a good time and it looks so natural," an Instagram user commented. "This is the first time I’ve ever seen her partying in public…She looks so cute," a second person wrote.

