Boss of the year! Beyoncé shows up for former assistant in a big way
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Beyoncé showed up for her former assistant on one of the most special days of her life - her wedding day!
Beyoncé showed up for her former assistant on one of the most special days of her life - her wedding day!
An employee will rarely invite the big boss to their wedding, but Beyoncé's appearance at her former assistant's wedding is proof that your colleagues can sometimes become family.
Beyoncé made a special appearance at Sam Greenberg's wedding in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The 43-year-old singer attended the wedding with her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy.
Unlike some stars who show up to weddings in spotlight-stealing outfits (cough, Kim Kardashian), Queen B looked 'very demure, very mindful' in a gorgeous long-sleeved floral dress.
📸 Beyoncé attended the wedding of Sam Greenberg, her old personal assistant in— Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 7, 2024
Nantucket, Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/naaQ2HuzHf
ALSO READ: Beyonce lookalike takes internet by storm
Videos from the day show Queen B joining the bride and other guests on the dance floor. The DJ played the Grammy Award-winner's 2011 hit song, 'Love on Top'.
Social media users think it is "sweet" that Beyoncé attended her former assistant's wedding. "Beyonce was at my wedding would be on my resumé if this was me," an X user joked.
Another user commented: "This is so cute!!! Sam was Beyoncé’s assistant for YEARS, so for Beyoncé to attend her wedding was sweet!!"
Some internet users also loved seeing the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker having a good time in a "normal" setting.
"She must really love her because she’s having a good time and it looks so natural," an Instagram user commented.
"This is the first time I’ve ever seen her partying in public…She looks so cute," a second person wrote.
Beyoncé dancing to "Love On Top" with her former assistant Sam Greenberg at Sam's wedding last night in Nantucket. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WaP3KEM8eH— BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) September 8, 2024
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: Instagram/@beyonce
Show's Stories
-
Brrrace yourselves! Stacey and J Sbu's top tips to dress for the cool weather
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead with Stacey and J SbuStacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Rassie Erasmus shares how he used the ladies' toilet in Cape Town
"And then I got stage fright!" - Rassie Erasmus.Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago