Life Hack: NO ONE in my parking spots!!
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
A Twitter user recently shared a hack he uses to avoid people parking in his spot, and it’s actually quite genius.
If you live in an apartment complex, you probably know about the law of parking. Everyone gets 2 parking spaces: one for you and one for your visitors. Finish and klaar.
Unfortunately though, some neighbours still park in our spots or allow their visitors park there. It’s disrespectful, and it’s usually how the beef starts. Like, who do you think you are?
Well, here’s a hack for you to avoid stressing about that and teach people some respect.
In a tweet that’s since gone viral, user @Thato__M shared a photo of his expert parking skills to avoid having other tenants parking in his spot, and its absolutely genius. Who’s going to stop you?
NO ONE in my parking spots. 🙂↔️❌🙅🏽 pic.twitter.com/PWBU153KqL— Thato (@Thato__M) November 29, 2024
Firstly. He's not beating the allegations that BMW drivers can't park, but that's not the point.
Users quickly flooded the comments with their own stories. While many praised his "innovation", not everyone agreed with his approach.
User @ishshah_b showed how they resolved the issue the first time it happened.
I parked like this because my neighbours who also had two parking bays would use my second one, when I’m not around they’d use both by the time I get back I had nowhere to park!— Ishshah™ Property (@Ishshah_B) November 30, 2024
This one time the lady shouted at me saying I was selfish, I have one car 😂😂😂
It's crazy how some people actually think it's selfish to park like this in your own parking spaces. They're your parkings and you can park in them however you like.
Well, user @Tlhogi_Mot made a pretty good comparison, which might be spot on.
People that are upset about this are the very same people who use disabled parking at malls.— Tlhogi Motlhabane (@Tlhogi_Mot) November 30, 2024
Sometimes though, it's easier to just be petty about the whole thing and make a game out of it.
User @Kozo_II is expert-level petty. We love it!
I once came back from work and found my parking bays taken over. I parked them in and the next day I took an Uber to work.— Truth-whisperer 🔇🔊📣📢 (@Kozo_II) November 30, 2024
Property manager called me to ask me to move my car as I was blocking them, I told him I'm at work and will come back in the evening. They learnt that day
Many people loved Thato__M's vision, but a few were against him. Apparently, that's not ubuntu. Haibo.
Although it didn't take long for Thato__M to be proven right, and for Twitter users to reconsider this parking innovation.
Stella-Santos (@fikaflexi) later shared a picture on Twitter proving why @Thato__M’s innovation should be taken seriously.
It doesn’t seem so crazy now, does it? Exactly.
yabonake, that guy wa BMW was avoiding this 😂— 𝐡ï 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐀 (@ArchSA_) December 1, 2024
Side note: Can we take a moment to appreciate this beautiful machine though? German engineering at its finest.
Images courtesy of @Thato_M
