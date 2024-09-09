Guinness World Record: YouTubers create largest functional iPhone

You might not be able to carry it around in your pocket, but this gigantic iPhone 15 Pro Max replica just earned two YouTubers a place in the Guinness World Records.

Arun Maini, known as Mrwhosetheboss on social media, and Matthew Perks, from DIY Perks, created the largest smartphone in history.

At more than two metres tall, the smartphone towers over Arun and Matthew. Their road to making history began when Arun overtook Apple's YouTube subscriber count, which stood at over 19.2-million.

To celebrate, the tech YouTuber decided to do something big! He roped in Matthew, who designs and builds homemade gadgets, to help him construct a scaled-up version of an iPhone.

To qualify for the Guinness record, the phone has to actually work. "The phone has to be fully functional, including being able to scroll easily, send texts and emails and operate all the apps you would find on a normal phone. As well as this, it has to have a working camera, flashlight and charging port," Guinness said on its website.



Arun and Matthew did that and more.

"We DID IT. To celebrate overtaking Apple in subscribers we built the largest, most powerful iPhone on the face of the earth. So much work from so many people has gone into this," Arun wrote on Instagram.

Matthew said about their achievement: "We made something unique here Arun. So worth it! I still can't quite believe we got the record! Well done to everyone involved!"