New record! Introducing the world's widest female tongue

Another day, another weird Guinness World Records title makes it into the history books...

A woman in Texas just earned an interesting new title courtesy of Guinness World Records - the world's widest female tongue on record. Brittany Lacayo's tongue is nearly 8cm wide! She broke a record previously set by another US woman, Emily Schlenker, whose tongue was measured at 7.33cm wide. Brittany's lingua is 7.90cm, which apparently is almost the same width as a credit card.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the average posterior width of a female tongue is less than 4.5cm. Brian Thompson, also from the USA, holds the record for the widest male tongue in the world. His tongue width measures a staggering 8.88cm! Interestingly, Emily's father, Byron Schlenker, also held the previous male record.



Brittany has always known that her tongue was unique, but it was one of her friends who set her on the path to becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

The friend came across a video of Emily showing off her record-breaking tongue. Convinced that hers could be wider, Brittany decided to measure her tongue. "From a young age, my family would kind of make a joke about it. So, I guess I've known from when I pretty young that my tongue was larger than most people," she said. Guinness says, "Her tongue is 2.5 cm (1 in) wider than it is long when measuring length from the tip to the middle of the closed top lip."

Brittany Lacayo from the USA has been verified as having the world's widest tongue at 7.90 cm (3.11 in) 😝 pic.twitter.com/32UqA7lj4U — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 15, 2024

