Grandmother of 12 sets impressive Guinness World Record

A grandmother in Canada is officially the 'Queen of Push-Ups'. DonnaJean Wilde has set a new Guinness World Record after completing 1,575 push-ups in 60 minutes.

The 59-year-old made the feat look easy, beating the previous record of 1,207 with 17 minutes left on the clock. However, DonnaJean had to undergo intense training to achieve the record for the most push-ups by a woman in an hour.

At one point during her attempt, her shoulder dislocated, but it popped back into place towards the end of the hour.

"The push-ups had to be performed to a certain standard, requiring a 90 degree elbow flexion at the bottom of the push-up, with full extension of the arm when pushing up," Guinness World Record officials said.

DonnaJean is a grandma of 12 and was happy to have 11 of them in attendance to witness her make Guinness history. "Go, grandma," one of her grandchildren could be heard cheering her on.

DonnaJean shared some inspiring words for anyone hoping to achieve a seemingly impossible goal.

"My message is to be a believer. Choose to believe in yourself and others. Plan to attack each day and to be on the offensive side of the game. Make time to do the things that you love so you can make things happen and write your own story," she said.