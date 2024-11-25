Grandmother of 12 sets impressive Guinness World Record
While some people struggle to do even one push-up, this grandma did over 1,000 in one hour and broke a Guinness World Record in the process.
A grandmother in Canada is officially the 'Queen of Push-Ups'. DonnaJean Wilde has set a new Guinness World Record after completing 1,575 push-ups in 60 minutes.
The 59-year-old made the feat look easy, beating the previous record of 1,207 with 17 minutes left on the clock. However, DonnaJean had to undergo intense training to achieve the record for the most push-ups by a woman in an hour.
At one point during her attempt, her shoulder dislocated, but it popped back into place towards the end of the hour.
"The push-ups had to be performed to a certain standard, requiring a 90 degree elbow flexion at the bottom of the push-up, with full extension of the arm when pushing up," Guinness World Record officials said.
DonnaJean is a grandma of 12 and was happy to have 11 of them in attendance to witness her make Guinness history. "Go, grandma," one of her grandchildren could be heard cheering her on.
DonnaJean shared some inspiring words for anyone hoping to achieve a seemingly impossible goal.
"My message is to be a believer. Choose to believe in yourself and others. Plan to attack each day and to be on the offensive side of the game. Make time to do the things that you love so you can make things happen and write your own story," she said.
This is not DonnaJean's first rodeo. She also holds the record for the 'longest time in an abdominal plank position' by a woman.
She remained in the plank position for a whopping 4 hours, 30 minutes, and 11 seconds. It was her exercise routine for this record attempt that helped her prepare for her push-up record.
DonnaJean said in a video shared by Guinness World Record officials that she had to do 500 push-ups during her daily workouts.
"While I was training for that attempt, pushups were a big part of my training. I did hundreds a day. I fell in love with doing pushups, just like I did planking. So, I just kept rolling with it and it led me to this attempt," she said.
"I believe that if we stay active and have health and wellness goals we can age gracefully and powerfully."
Go, grandma!
Main image credit: Guinness World Record
