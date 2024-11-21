Farmer's 'slow reaction' to tiger ramming gate goes viral

A shocking video of a Siberian tiger on the loose in Northern China has gone viral.

Surveillance footage shows a Chinese farmer exiting his front door in Boli County with a bucket in his hand just as a tiger runs past his gate.

The man then opens the gate, presumably to investigate what he just saw. He looks off into the distance for several seconds before quickly returning to the yard and closing the gate behind him.

Seconds later, a huge tiger appears. The tiger then rams into the iron gate, forcing it open with its immense strength. The farmer runs to safety, looking back several times as he does.

Thankfully, the tiger did not enter the yard or jump over the gate, which it could easily have done, given its height. However, social media users were more shocked by the man's "slow reaction" to the danger, with many saying he wasn't running fast enough for them.

"Where is his survival instinct?! He’s moving with no fear or a sense of urgency. I hope someone has a conversation with him," one Instagram user said.

"Took him 5 business days to react," another user commented.

Some compared his reaction to something straight out of a horror movie - running in slow motion while wasting precious seconds by looking back several times.

"Bruh, running like he’s in the 2000s horror movie," one person wrote. Another added: "The movies ain’t lying. There are still people that will look back every single time."

A third commented: "Closes the gate and then stands in front of it. Like why? And he closed it so slow."

"Did he just land on Earth? His reaction to a TIGER chasing him was too calm," a fourth person said.

The man explained why he was not running at Super Saiyan speed. "I’m already 74 years old. There’s no way I could outrun a tiger," the farmer said in an interview.