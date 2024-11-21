Farmer's 'slow reaction' to tiger ramming gate goes viral
A Chinese farmer's narrow escape from a tiger has shocked the internet, mainly because the man's reaction to the danger "took him 5 business days".
A shocking video of a Siberian tiger on the loose in Northern China has gone viral.
Surveillance footage shows a Chinese farmer exiting his front door in Boli County with a bucket in his hand just as a tiger runs past his gate.
The man then opens the gate, presumably to investigate what he just saw. He looks off into the distance for several seconds before quickly returning to the yard and closing the gate behind him.
Seconds later, a huge tiger appears. The tiger then rams into the iron gate, forcing it open with its immense strength. The farmer runs to safety, looking back several times as he does.
Thankfully, the tiger did not enter the yard or jump over the gate, which it could easily have done, given its height. However, social media users were more shocked by the man's "slow reaction" to the danger, with many saying he wasn't running fast enough for them.
"Where is his survival instinct?! He’s moving with no fear or a sense of urgency. I hope someone has a conversation with him," one Instagram user said.
"Took him 5 business days to react," another user commented.
Some compared his reaction to something straight out of a horror movie - running in slow motion while wasting precious seconds by looking back several times.
"Bruh, running like he’s in the 2000s horror movie," one person wrote. Another added: "The movies ain’t lying. There are still people that will look back every single time."
A third commented: "Closes the gate and then stands in front of it. Like why? And he closed it so slow."
"Did he just land on Earth? His reaction to a TIGER chasing him was too calm," a fourth person said.
The man explained why he was not running at Super Saiyan speed. "I’m already 74 years old. There’s no way I could outrun a tiger," the farmer said in an interview.
ALSO READ: Tiger mauls handler at Australian theme park
A wild tiger was spotted in a village in NE China's Heilongjiang Province and injured a local resident on Monday, authorities said. Video shows the tiger was halted by a gate while attempting to charge at another villager. pic.twitter.com/U3DeCHFLwL— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 18, 2024
According to local media reports, residents in Heilongjiang province have been advised to remain indoors or go out in groups after the sighting. A 65-year-old cattle farmer in the area was attacked by a Siberian tiger on Monday.
He almost lost his hand after being bitten by the wild animal. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. The man's son told a radio station two tigers were on the loose. However, officials have not confirmed the number.
According to a July 2024 report in the People's Daily, the population of Siberian tigers in China has been "growing following a concerted effort to save the endangered species".
The Siberian tiger is one of four protected subspecies in China, including the Indochinese tiger, Bengal tiger, and South China tiger.
