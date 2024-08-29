Durban mom recruiter asks if Gen Zs operate differently

This is what a Durban mother , who is a recruiter , asked TikTokers recently. She needed clarification about the way Gen Z workers approach the workplace . Their overall etiquette confused her, and she blatantly wondered if this was the norm amongst all Gen Zs ...

She pondered over the way Gen Z workers approach jobs. For one, she admitted that she was making a significant generalisation and didn't enjoy answering calls but migrated to emailing and texting.

However, it was the inconsistency that Gen Z took regarding job applications and the process.

Recruitment is a thriving industry, but it is also fast-paced and nit-picky. In turn, recruiters must be on the ball when contacting candidates and expect them to communicate efficiently. However, Jessie Buxton noticed that Gen Z candidates needed to follow up despite expressing interest in specific jobs.

We can understand how frustrating this might be. Of course, thinking of the entire generation this way can be one-sided, but many who have worked with Gen Zs share some similarities.