Should you get into trouble for ignoring work emails after hours?

After-hours emails or phone calls can be overwhelming and take away from personal time.

Many people already work at least eight hours a day and have little time to spend with loved ones or have time to themselves.

Those who travel to work also lose more time on the road.

Some workers also find themselves working over weekends.

Forbes reports that a study conducted during the the COVID-19 pandemic found that '70% of remote workers were clocking time on the weekends'.

Australia has introduced the ‘Right to Disconnect’ law.

This law kicked in this week. It states that employees, in most cases, cannot be punished for refusing to read or respond to contacts from their employers outside work hours.

Many have praised the new law.

Currently, in South Africa, there are no laws around this.