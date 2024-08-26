Dream job alert! Man earns thousands riding rollercoasters

While many people spend their weekdays typing away at their desks from 9 to 5, Sean Evans is living his best life riding rollercoasters.

The 33-year-old content creator makes a living riding rollercoasters! Sean, who is from Stoke-on-Trent in England, is a professional rollercoaster rider.

According to reports, he makes six figures sharing videos of himself riding the craziest, scariest, tallest, wettest, and fastest rollercoasters in the UK and around the world.

Surprisingly, Sean was afraid of heights growing up and swore off rollercoasters after facing his fears during a high school trip. He still gets butterflies every time he gets on one, but his fear disappears with every twist and turn of the ride.

He has now been on more than 100 rollercoaster rides!