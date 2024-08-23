Parent complains to school about teacher's "really big boobs"

An eighth grade teacher has revealed that she got "dress coded" by a parent who was upset that their son commented on her breasts.

The teacher insisted that she always follows the school's dress code and can't help it if she is blessed with a bigger bosom than some people.

"I am a middle school teacher that is teaching 8th grade this year. I have (for lack of better words) really big boobs so it’s hard to conceal them. I always follow dress code and have never been dress coded in the 6 years I’ve been in education. Everyone always compliments my outfits!" she wrote on Reddit.

The teacher says the school's administrator received an official complaint from an upset parent.

"My admin told me that a parent came up to the school and said that their son was talking about my boobs at home and they were concerned that I was not following dress code for him to be able to see my boobs."

While most people's teachers growing up either looked like Miss Trunchbull or Miss Honey from 'Matilda', things are a little different these days.

However, every school has a dress code, and some teachers can't help it if clothes fit them differently than others because of their body type.

"My admin straight up told the parent that I always follow the dress code... Has this ever happened to anyone? I’ve NEVER had a parent complain about my body? I’m just a curvy girl and I physically cannot hide it," the teacher added.