Woman's hair falls out after using popular hair dye
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A woman shared how she used a box of hair dye on her hair and it left her bald...
Wanting to colour your hair is a big deal; it is a big step for many people who decide to change their colour or use a colour that matches their natural hair.
Most of the time people dye their hair to cover their grey hair. But like anything in beauty and hair care, it is essential to test the product on your hand before you use it on your head.
A Johannesburg woman shared how traumatising it was for her when she decided to use a popular (internationally known) hair brand to dye her hair. She purchased the Revlon Coloursilk hair dye, and after using it on her hair, all her hair fell out.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@baddiefromvalley TRAUMATIZED…@Revlon South Africa @revlon HELP!!!!!! #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦🇿🇦 #Viral #fyyypppppppppppppp #viralvideo ♬ original sound - Baddie from the valley🔥
This incident sparked a host of comments from others who have used this product and have never experienced this, while one that we did come across shared that she experienced a burning scalp when she recently used a Revlon hair dye.
The woman who goes by Baddie from the Valley on TikTok has been traumatised by the experience and has been sharing updates on her account the entire week.
She shared an update at the beginning of the week after her first day back at work, which was tough for her, as we all might imagine. She also responded to several comments that negatively questioned her and assured people that she read the instructions.
She also visited a GP and has been on some sort of treatment, but is experiencing inflammation and itchiness.
Revlon has reached out to her and she posted the below video (courtesy of TikTok) sharing her excitement over them making contact.
She has yet to provide any update from her communication with them, but we hope they can work together to ensure this doesn't happen to another person.
@baddiefromvalley Replying to @revlon yaaaay @revlon @Revlon South Africa ♬ original sound - Baddie from the valley🔥
Image Courtesy of TikTok
