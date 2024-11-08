Woman's hair falls out after using popular hair dye

Wanting to colour your hair is a big deal; it is a big step for many people who decide to change their colour or use a colour that matches their natural hair.

Most of the time people dye their hair to cover their grey hair. But like anything in beauty and hair care, it is essential to test the product on your hand before you use it on your head.

A Johannesburg woman shared how traumatising it was for her when she decided to use a popular (internationally known) hair brand to dye her hair. She purchased the Revlon Coloursilk hair dye, and after using it on her hair, all her hair fell out.

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.