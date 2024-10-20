Mboweni would’ve preferred ‘more private’ funeral, says Makgoba

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at Saturday’s funeral at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo.





A special official funeral category 2 was declared in honour of the former finance minister, who died last week aged 65.





The funeral will include ceremonial elements from the South African Police Service.





Mboweni was South Africa’s first Minister of Labour and served as Governor of the Reserve Bank.





"Thanks to the presidency for giving him a special category funeral where not only his family, friends, and the church can bid him farewell, but the whole nation bid him farewell," said Makgoba.





"He deserves it, but I know him very well. He would have opted for a more private, personal funeral, but it is wonderful that he has been honoured this way."





Mboweni was with Makgoba at the University of Limpopo, where he made one of his last public appearances.





"He is a year older than I am, so I thought we would age together, argue together, but I didn't like his pilchards. I thought I was going to teach him to cook differently,” Makgoba joked.





Dignitaries, including former president Thabo Mbeki, current Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and several ministers, as well as EFF leader Julius Malema, are all paying their last respects to the former minister.





