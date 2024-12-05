Vehicle videoed driving in reverse on the N2 in Durban
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Apparently, this is why South Africans are never bored...
Apparently, this is why South Africans are never bored...
There's never a dull moment when you live in South Africa. We have proof of that after seeing Santa Claus riding around Cape Town on a motorcycle, seeing two friends ride a bike arm in arm, and what about the Durban poem done by ChatGPT...
All these instances have supported the premise that our country never has a dull moment.
KZN is known for its amusing qualities and daredevil stunts.
We love how people are fearless in pushing the limits, but this one seemed a bit out of control. After all, 'Fast and the Furious' was just a movie, and pulling those stunts was done in a controlled environment.
A TikTok video shows heavy traffic on the N2 South near the Umgeni Road offramp. Many motorists use this busy road in KZN, so we are not quite sure how this started, but we must admit that we initially thought we were seeing things.
The video was taken by a driver parked in the emergency lane, which has left us curious as to whether this was a planned event. It seems pretty random to just be videoing this without knowing what was going to happen.
Nevertheless, as the person videos the vehicles travelling, we see one car driving on the freeway in reverse. The vehicle blends in with the traffic. No one seems to be phased by the car driving in reverse...
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@content.chasers.c Being bored in South Africa is a choice #SAMA28 #toyota #southafrica #mzansitiktok #rsa #reverse ♬ Notice Me - Guchi & Loud Behaviour
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
A South African lady who loves her beer
It's that time of year when everyone gets into the spirit of December; i...Danny Guselli 58 minutes ago
-
Vehicle videoed driving in reverse on the N2 in Durban
Apparently, this is why South Africans are never bored...Danny Guselli an hour ago