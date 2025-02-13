Woman takes her pistachio tiramisu purse on flight
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Imagine eating or drinking something out of your handbag.
Social media trends can be all-consuming, and for those not participating, they can be downright confusing to watch unfold.
One trend that took over fashionistas late last year saw many bakeries, patisseries, and coffee shops getting creative with how we enjoy our coffee and desserts.
Content creators were seen filling glass handbags with tiramisu or iced coffee with boba – certainly unusual, but that’s what made it so fascinating.
Who wouldn't want a handbag that doubles as a dessert holder? While we’re still unsure about the handbag itself, we’re all for using it as a vessel for a sweet treat.
Watch the video below from a Malaysian restaurant, Thong Bowl, that served their Thai milk tea in a glass handbag – courtesy of TikTok.
@thongbowl Pov: We serve our thai milk tea with BOBAS in glass hand bag😌 #thongbowl #thongcha #makanlokal #klfoodie #foodiemy #malaysiabookofrecords ♬ original sound - Thong Bowl
Next, the pistachio spread brand Pistakio jumped on the trend by designing a pistachio tiramisu purse.
According to Trend Hunter, "Beyond just creating a pistachio tiramisu purse for fun, the brand went a step further and tried to see if they could get the unconventional travel accessory through TSA for an Alaska Airlines flight, which was a success."
We have so many questions – like how does it stay set without being in the fridge? What happens if something gets into it?
But most of all, we're amazed that this now lets you carry your dessert in a handbag.
Watch what happens when a woman tries to take the pistachio tiramisu purse through airport security – courtesy of Instagram.
Image courtesy of Instagram
