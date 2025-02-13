Woman takes her pistachio tiramisu purse on flight

Social media trends can be all-consuming, and for those not participating, they can be downright confusing to watch unfold.

One trend that took over fashionistas late last year saw many bakeries, patisseries, and coffee shops getting creative with how we enjoy our coffee and desserts.

Content creators were seen filling glass handbags with tiramisu or iced coffee with boba – certainly unusual, but that’s what made it so fascinating.

Who wouldn't want a handbag that doubles as a dessert holder? While we’re still unsure about the handbag itself, we’re all for using it as a vessel for a sweet treat.

Watch the video below from a Malaysian restaurant, Thong Bowl, that served their Thai milk tea in a glass handbag – courtesy of TikTok.

