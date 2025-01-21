Is it a shoe? Is it a clutch? Only Balenciaga knows...

One might expect nothing less than bold, avant-garde designs from Balenciaga, but even so, many are still taken aback by their latest fashion accessories.

Balenciaga has long been known for its unconventional creations, from an R82k tape bracelet that looks like buff tape to the 'Zero' shoe. It's safe to say their pieces are not for the faint-hearted.

Take the Shoe Clutch Knife, for instance. While not a new design, it has still left many social media users confused. The clutch, made of goat skin and priced at $1,890 (R35,470.80), is shaped like a shoe and features a zip enclosure for your “stuff”.

And by "stuff", we mean very little – this clutch may look cute and dainty, but it’s hardly practical for carrying more than a few essentials.

Still, as conversation starters go, it’s hard to deny that this one makes it look like you're carrying around a shoe.