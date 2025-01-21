Is it a shoe? Is it a clutch? Only Balenciaga knows...
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Introducing Balenciaga's shoe clutch bag – when did fashion become so impractical?
One might expect nothing less than bold, avant-garde designs from Balenciaga, but even so, many are still taken aback by their latest fashion accessories.
Balenciaga has long been known for its unconventional creations, from an R82k tape bracelet that looks like buff tape to the 'Zero' shoe. It's safe to say their pieces are not for the faint-hearted.
Take the Shoe Clutch Knife, for instance. While not a new design, it has still left many social media users confused. The clutch, made of goat skin and priced at $1,890 (R35,470.80), is shaped like a shoe and features a zip enclosure for your “stuff”.
And by "stuff", we mean very little – this clutch may look cute and dainty, but it’s hardly practical for carrying more than a few essentials.
Still, as conversation starters go, it’s hard to deny that this one makes it look like you're carrying around a shoe.
A video featuring New York designer Dorian Who styling the clutch has sparked plenty of debate, with many viewers unsure whether it was a prank.
The truth is, New York street style is renowned for pushing the boundaries of "traditional design", and Who certainly kept us guessing.
We couldn’t help but wonder if it was all part of a skit. Was it the horsetail skirt with cutouts around the rear, the toe heels that looked like toe socks, or – wait for it – the balaclava that had us second-guessing?
There was a brief moment when we saw Who have some doubts about the clutch as she struggled to find a natural way to hold it.
Check out some of the comments on her post:
"Dude this is the worst outfit ever."
"Your money + our time = totally wasted."
"This is even uncomfortable to WATCH."
"I got shocked at the clutch at first... Then I realised it was the only normal thing."
"Even Balenciaga makes mistakes... doesn’t mean you have to wear them."
"I've said it before and I'll say it again. Money can't buy style."
Image Courtesy of Instagram
