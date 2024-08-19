Cop involved in deadly Phoenix hit-and-run takes own life

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS says the man died on Monday morning.

Phumla "Thini" Mtsali, 26, was killed when the officer, who was attached to Presidential Protection Services, crashed into her on Phoenix Highway on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the officer confessed to the crime before taking his life.

Mkhwanazi said the officer reported the vehicle stolen in an attempt to cover up his involvement in the crash.

"We had to establish whether the vehicle was driven by him or was it driven by a so-called criminal when it was stolen and when the vehicle was involved in an accident. Among some of the investigations was to check whose DNA was on the steering wheel. I guess he realised that he is not going to get away with it.





"This morning, he called his brother and told his brother that he is going to end his life because he cannot afford to be arrested, and he knows he is going to be caught and it is going to end badly for him, so he committed suicide."

Phumla’s sister, Philile Mtshali, says it’s been tough to explain to the two children what has happened to their mother.

"As I am grieving right now, I want them to go and find him wherever he is. Bring him to custody so that this case can carry on. I want him alive wherever he is, and I want him to face my family and tell us why he did what he did," she said to Newswatch before news broke that the officer took his own life.

"No one deserves to die like that and be left like a dog. We are a grieving family, and we are hurting. She had two children, a nine-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy."





