SA’s favourite maths and science teacher passes away

Smith died at home in Perth, Australia, surrounded by family.





He was 85.





“William was recently diagnosed with advanced, incurable cancer,” his daughter Jessica said in a statement.





“He faced his final moments with grace, expressing contentment in his accomplishments and the impact he made in the fields of education and conservation.





“His legacy will endure through the lives he touched and the difference he made. William will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.”





In 2019, Smith was awarded a National Order award for his excellent contribution to teaching and demystifying mathematics and science.





Smith made mathematics and science accessible to all pupils for free through television in a groundbreaking 1990s TV programme called the 'Learning Channel' on SABC 2.





ALSO READ: