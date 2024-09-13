VIDEO: The literal meaning of moving house

There's always a plan to be made, and that is what South Africans from all walks of life teach us daily.

Shacks and informal settlements are situated in several parts of Durban. The rise in these informal communities is partly due to workers' inability to afford housing when they come to work in the city.

When you drive around Durban and see the ingenuity of some of the erected shacks, we have to admit sometimes they do scare us based on their level of sturdiness, but they also impress us with their innovation.