VIDEO: The literal meaning of moving house
"When they say bring proof of residence"...
There's always a plan to be made, and that is what South Africans from all walks of life teach us daily.
Shacks and informal settlements are situated in several parts of Durban. The rise in these informal communities is partly due to workers' inability to afford housing when they come to work in the city.
When you drive around Durban and see the ingenuity of some of the erected shacks, we have to admit sometimes they do scare us based on their level of sturdiness, but they also impress us with their innovation.
A video shared online got us thinking more about the construction phase of these structures and how mobile they are.
At first glance, these structures don't look sturdy enough to move, but anything in this world is possible when you have a will. These men seemed to have the will and the might.
The video shows them holding a built-up shack and carrying it to another location across a piece of land.
The caption on the video by the person who shared the video reads: "I'm never leaving RSA." We cannot disagree; our country has something unique and special about it.
