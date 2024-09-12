Vigil for young girl killed in Malvern hijacking
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
There will be a vigil on Thursday evening for an 11-year-old Durban girl who was killed following a hijacking.
Zarah Ramsamy was run over in Malvern, west of the city, on Wednesday night.
It's understood she and her family had gone to get food from an outlet.
CPF chairperson in Malvern Kevin Pillay says a patroller who lives near the restaurant alerted them of the incident.
"When we got there, I noticed a lady was screaming quite hysterically. I called the police station, but they had already received the report, and they were there quite quickly.
"When they were ascertaining the course of events, I found out that the mother was at the vehicle with the daughter, and she was approached by, I think, a minimum of three males with firearms and demanded the vehicle key.
"At some point, the little girl decided to climb under the vehicle, but these hijackers jumped into the vehicle and decided to drive off, and that is when this tragedy happened."
Pillay says although they patrol the area daily, he has noticed an increase in crime.
"One incident is one too many. This is the third hijacking, maybe in the space of a month and a half. Multiple vehicles stolen, and we had a double murder here two weeks ago."
