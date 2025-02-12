 Here's what not to get someone this Valentine's Day
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Even if your loved one enjoys tea, getting her or him Five Roses is probably not going to cut it.

Five Red Roses organised in a bouquet/iStock/Oleksandr Lanevskyi

Finding the perfect gift for your loved one during one of the most commercialised holidays of the year can be a tricky task, often leaving you feeling stressed and overwhelmed.

While it may be tempting to pull a prank, we’d advise caution. It really depends on your relationship and whether your partner would appreciate a good laugh or not.

If you're unsure, it’s always best to play it safe. Some relationships thrive on humour, but others may end up with a moment that becomes the topic of conversation for years to come.

A guy recently posted a video on social media sharing what he was thinking of getting his girlfriend for Valentine's Day.

We’re hoping she’s a fan of tea because if not, the joke might not land as well as he hopes! In the video, he’s seen picking up boxes of Five Roses tea – a South African favourite.

While we can all appreciate a clever pun and some good humour, it's a reminder to tread carefully when choosing gifts this Valentine’s Day. 

Not every joke translates well into a present!

