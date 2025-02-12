Here's what not to get someone this Valentine's Day

Finding the perfect gift for your loved one during one of the most commercialised holidays of the year can be a tricky task, often leaving you feeling stressed and overwhelmed.

While it may be tempting to pull a prank, we’d advise caution. It really depends on your relationship and whether your partner would appreciate a good laugh or not.

If you're unsure, it’s always best to play it safe. Some relationships thrive on humour, but others may end up with a moment that becomes the topic of conversation for years to come.