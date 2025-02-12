Here's what not to get someone this Valentine's Day
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Even if your loved one enjoys tea, getting her or him Five Roses is probably not going to cut it.
Finding the perfect gift for your loved one during one of the most commercialised holidays of the year can be a tricky task, often leaving you feeling stressed and overwhelmed.
While it may be tempting to pull a prank, we’d advise caution. It really depends on your relationship and whether your partner would appreciate a good laugh or not.
If you're unsure, it’s always best to play it safe. Some relationships thrive on humour, but others may end up with a moment that becomes the topic of conversation for years to come.
A guy recently posted a video on social media sharing what he was thinking of getting his girlfriend for Valentine's Day.
We’re hoping she’s a fan of tea because if not, the joke might not land as well as he hopes! In the video, he’s seen picking up boxes of Five Roses tea – a South African favourite.
While we can all appreciate a clever pun and some good humour, it's a reminder to tread carefully when choosing gifts this Valentine’s Day.
Not every joke translates well into a present!
Watch the video from Instagram.
Image courtesy of iStock
