Carmen Reddy's East Coast Valentine

This Valentine's season has Carmen Reddy feeling a bit emotional about the beautiful province of KZN. So, she's spreading the love throughout the province in a big way.

This Valentine's season has Carmen Reddy feeling a bit emotional about the beautiful province of KZN. So, she's spreading the love throughout the province in a big way.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and we’re all looking for ways to make the day special for those who we love. Some of us are still trying to find someone very special to spend the day with. This year, Carmen Reddy has decided to make KZN her Valentine. Yes, a whole province. So, if you’re single, you’re technically Carmen’s Valentine.

10 February: 4 days until Valentine’s Day

To make this week super special, Carmen set out on a quest to find some of the most romantic places in KZN where she could spend the day loving and appreciating the province. Seeing as she’s a woman of elegance and sophistication, not just any place would do. Carmen was looking for something new, incredible and undeniably special – whether it’s a breathtaking waterfall, a hidden treasure somewhere deep in nature, or a restaurant (because she really loves good food) with a spectacular view. She asked our loyal listeners to send through their suggestions for a spot they feel is the most romantic in KZN, where Carmen can feel the love. KZN didn’t disappoint. The team received countless suggestions – from Leopard Walk Lodge and Lake Eland Game Reserve to Berghouse and Cottages and Paradise Valley. Carmen was truly spoilt for choice. However, Darren and Sky aren’t really as excited about Valentine’s Day. I mean, it only happens every year so their plans were a bit more chilled.

Darren plans to spend the whole day with his Anna and the kids, while Sky is happy to be surrounded by Clarise and his boys – playing FIFA.

11 February: 3 days until Valentine’s Day

There are three days until the big day and Carmen hasn't given up on her quest. After the many suggestions and recommendations of where to go and what to do for this special day, she finally knew where she would feel the love in KZN – The Beverly Hills Hotel. As we said, Carmen is a woman of elegance and sophistication. She decided to make this day even better by involving Darren and Sky in her plans. Yep, there’s no way these two can stay at home while Carmen is at the Beverly. She used her connections and called Andrew, the manager at the Beverly Hills Hotel, to set up a special Valentine’s Day Breakfast for her, the boys (Darren and Sky), and their partners. She wasn't taking no for an answer. But, you can’t celebrate KZN without having more of KZN there – that would just be weird. So, Carmen took it a step further and invited a select group of KZN couples to join the Breakfast Team for this grand celebration of love and companionship. If you and your partner would like to be part of the fun at the Beverly Hills this Friday, simply WhatsApp your special love story to 061 792 9495. Your story of love might just get you a date at one of Durban’s finest hotels, with Durban’s finest Breakfast Team!

Of course, there’s always a twist! Bridgit, a 40-year-old woman who's divorced and looking for love this Valentine’s (and maybe the rest of her life), reached out to Carmen for help. What better way to help her find a new connection than by setting up a blind date with one lucky KZN man at the stunning Beverly Hills Hotel? That’s exactly what we’re doing. Bridgit will be joining the team at the hotel to meet someone special and celebrate the day. Could you be the one? If you’re a man ready to meet your new Belle, email [email protected] and shoot your shot. But don't forget – Bridgit has some specific criteria. Find out more about the man of her dreams here.

Stay tuned to East Coast Breakfast this week to be a part of all the romantic moments and celebrations.

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO