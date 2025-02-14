PS I named a cockroach after my ex this Valentine's Day
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Got an ex you’d love to get petty revenge on? Here's a not-so-subtle way to make sure they bug you one last time…
Got an ex you’d love to get petty revenge on? Here's a not-so-subtle way to make sure they bug you one last time…
With all the mush and heart-shaped balloons floating around, Valentine's Day brings with it a sense of heartache – or should we say heartbreak?
Those who are consumed by their achy breaky hearts might enjoy hearing about this anti-Valentine's Day tradition.
If you can’t stand your ex, the San Antonio Zoo has the perfect revenge for you! According to a Statesman article, the zoo is living up to its reputation as the 'Valentine’s Capital of the World'.
How, you ask? Well, they're offering the chance to name a cockroach after your ex – or, if that's not enough, you can even buy a poop-scented candle. Because nothing says "moving on" like a little petty fun.
The San Antonio Zoo website describes their "Cry Me A Cockroach" fundraiser perfectly.
"Back by popular demand, San Antonio Zoo’s world-famous Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser lets you symbolically name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after your ex, before we serve them as a tasty treat for the zoo’s residents on Valentine’s Day! It’s the ultimate way to ex-terminate your past and help fund important wildlife conservation efforts here at the zoo."
The San Antonio Zoo takes its Valentine’s Capital of the World title very seriously – so much so that its teamed up with The Unlikely Strummers, a ukulele band, to create an original song for their fundraiser.
Check out their video from X below.
The Unlikely Strummers, based out of Boston, MA, have put their musical talents to work, crafting an original song inspired by the world-famous San Antonio Zoo’s Cry Me A Cockroach fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/06mA5gJeV7— San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 (@SanAntonioZoo) February 11, 2025
If the idea of naming a cockroach after your ex is a bit much for you, don’t worry – the zoo also has plenty of heart-filled, love-themed events on its list of Valentine’s Day activations.
Meanwhile, the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is spicing things up with its annual "Quit Bugging Me" promotion.
As India Today reports, "Got an ex, annoying boss, or mother-in-law who’s been bugging you? The zoo invites you to submit their name and make them part of the event. While no donation is required to participate, the zoo encourages contributions through the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to help support its mission."
At the end of the day, these events are all about embracing Valentine’s Day with a sense of humour – and the best part? They help raise funds for wildlife conservation.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
PS I named a cockroach after my ex this Valentine's Day
Got an ex you’d love to get petty revenge on? Here's a not-so-subtle way...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Flashback to that time a student pulled his teacher's hair
A video was recently reshared on social media. It shows a student pullin...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago