PS I named a cockroach after my ex this Valentine's Day

With all the mush and heart-shaped balloons floating around, Valentine's Day brings with it a sense of heartache – or should we say heartbreak?

Those who are consumed by their achy breaky hearts might enjoy hearing about this anti-Valentine's Day tradition.



If you can’t stand your ex, the San Antonio Zoo has the perfect revenge for you! According to a Statesman article, the zoo is living up to its reputation as the 'Valentine’s Capital of the World'.

How, you ask? Well, they're offering the chance to name a cockroach after your ex – or, if that's not enough, you can even buy a poop-scented candle. Because nothing says "moving on" like a little petty fun.

The San Antonio Zoo website describes their "Cry Me A Cockroach" fundraiser perfectly.

"Back by popular demand, San Antonio Zoo’s world-famous Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser lets you symbolically name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after your ex, before we serve them as a tasty treat for the zoo’s residents on Valentine’s Day! It’s the ultimate way to ex-terminate your past and help fund important wildlife conservation efforts here at the zoo."