That time John Legend sang a song about wife kissing a fishy

The world of music is a kaleidoscope of feelings, emotions and beauty. It takes on many forms, each resonating uniquely with everyone who experiences its magic.

John Legend, a true legend in the music world, is adored by so many for his incredible ability to compose music. His remarkable talents were once again on display during a memorable appearance on the 'Jennifer Hudson Show' in December 2024.

During the show, Legend was challenged to create a song inspired by a photo of Chrissy Teigen, and their kids. In the picture, Teigen looks as though she is playfully leaning in to kiss a fish.