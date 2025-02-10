 That time John Legend sang a song about wife kissing a fishy
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Here's proof that John Legend is a natural when it comes to composing music and songwriting.

Jennifer Hudson looking at John Legend singing at the piano
Jennifer Hudson looking at John Legend singing at the piano/TikTok Screenshot/jenniferhudsonshow

The world of music is a kaleidoscope of feelings, emotions and beauty. It takes on many forms, each resonating uniquely with everyone who experiences its magic.

John Legend, a true legend in the music world, is adored by so many for his incredible ability to compose music. His remarkable talents were once again on display during a memorable appearance on the 'Jennifer Hudson Show' in December 2024. 

During the show, Legend was challenged to create a song inspired by a photo of Chrissy Teigen, and their kids. In the picture, Teigen looks as though she is playfully leaning in to kiss a fish. 

Read more: 'Always Come Back' - John Legend releases family-inspired music video

Although Legend looked slightly nervous when Hudson first asked him, he came through with all the punches. 

The melody and the lyrics were so appealing that people wanted more.

Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok

@jenniferhudsonshow @chrissy.teigen, why are you kissing a fishy? #thejenniferhudsonshow #jenniferhudson #jhud #johnlegend #chrissyteigen ♬ original sound - Jennifer Hudson Show

Read more: Bruce Springsteen shares the stage with John Legend

Check out some of the comments on the video below. 

  • "Give me a full version of this song."

  • "This taught me something about music production. My musically untrained mind wanted to include everything in the picture while he focused on one important aspect of the pic and ran with it."

  • "John Legend is really a legend."

  • "YAS. I LOVE YOU, JOHN. My late mom had dementia, and you were her favorite. Listening to your amazing voice calmed her down. Thank you for blessing us."

  • "His sense of humour is so beautiful!! not to mention – the talent that we all so love."

