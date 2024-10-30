John Legend performs with the legendary Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen shares the stage with John Legend
Updated | By Poelano Malema
The two teamed up to show their support for USA presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
John Legend has shared the stage with the one and only Bruce Springsteen.
Legend took to Instagram and shared a photo of the pair chilling in a room and another one of Bruce on stage.
The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker said he was honoured to have performed with Bruce.
"BOSS. So honored to have performed on the same stage as this man in support of our future Madam President @kamalaharris @kamalahq @springsteen," he wrote.
The two singers were rallying behind Kamala Harris, who is a USA presidential candidate.
The Democratic nominee’s rally took place in Philadelphia on Sunday, October 28, a day after Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York.
Legend’s performance featured four songs. He sang 'Ordinary People' and 'Glory'. He also did a cover of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ 'Wake Up Everybody' and Sam Cooke’s 'A Change Is Gonna Come'.
Bruce, on the other hand, sang his 1978 single, 'The Promised Land', and he also performed 'Land of Hope and Dreams'.
Springsteen closed his performance with a rendition of 'Dancing in the Dark'.
Springsteen, one of the world's best-selling artists, praised Legend for his amazing gift.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
