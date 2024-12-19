TikToker warns people travelling to carry cash for tolls

Many people travelling this festive season have either set off on their holiday travels or are preparing to depart. Here's some vital information about the toll plazas for those who have yet to leave.

We recently heard about eliminating the magstripe payment methods on the N3 toll routes. To enhance security and convenience (we all know how much traffic the toll plazas experience during the festive season), the N3 toll concession has moved into tap-enabled payments.

Now, that puts people who do not have the tap function enabled in a bind, but there's an alternative.

A TikTok user, Brenden Roberts, who brought his frustration to the forefront about the toll gate updates, said that he had to drive back through the off-ramp and stop at a petrol stop to get cash after he was told none of his cards were acceptable.

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.