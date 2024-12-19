TikToker warns people travelling to carry cash for tolls
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A South African TikToker explains how the tolls have changed their swipe function to tap and go...
Many people travelling this festive season have either set off on their holiday travels or are preparing to depart. Here's some vital information about the toll plazas for those who have yet to leave.
We recently heard about eliminating the magstripe payment methods on the N3 toll routes. To enhance security and convenience (we all know how much traffic the toll plazas experience during the festive season), the N3 toll concession has moved into tap-enabled payments.
Now, that puts people who do not have the tap function enabled in a bind, but there's an alternative.
A TikTok user, Brenden Roberts, who brought his frustration to the forefront about the toll gate updates, said that he had to drive back through the off-ramp and stop at a petrol stop to get cash after he was told none of his cards were acceptable.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@brendenr22 These toll gates are playing games with us🤣🇿🇦 #southafrica #southafricatiktok #tiktoksouthafrica #tollgate #dezemba ♬ original sound - Brenden Roberts🇿🇦
The alternative is paying cash, but, sadly, this TikTok user said he was misinformed when passing through the Wilge Toll Plaza.
Road users were informed about this update via online news sources but perhaps not everyone keeps abreast of this sort of information.
According to the N3 Toll Concessions' Thania Dhoogra, "Tap-enabled debit cards, credit cards, and smart devices are already accepted in all lanes and at all toll plazas on the N3 toll road between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. In addition to tap-and-go, road users may also choose to pay their tolls using tags, cash or fleet cards. The N3 Toll Concession encourages all road users to please be prepared for this innovative change."
It seems that, after the fact, Roberts was informed that the tolls accept tap-enabled debit and credit cards as well as smart devices. He made this discovery after fellow travellers shared the update on his first video.
He was still confused, though, about why his phone could tap but not his cards, which were apparently all tap-enabled.
Watch his second video below, which is courtesy of TikTok.
@brendenr22 #stitch with @Brenden Roberts🇿🇦 SANRAL please make it make sense😅🤣 #southafrica #southafricatiktok #tiktoksouthafrica #tollgate #dezemba ♬ original sound - Brenden Roberts🇿🇦
Image Courtesy of iStock
