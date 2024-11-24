Magstripe payments being phased out on N3 Toll Route
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The N3 Toll Concession says it is phasing out
magstripe swipe payments in toll plazas along its route.
It is introducing a tap and go system from December.
N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra says it's to enhance security and convenience.
"Tap enabled debit cards, credit cards and smart devices are already accepted in all lanes, at all toll plazas on the N3 toll road between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and in Heidelberg in Gauteng.
"In addition to tap and go, road users may also choose to pay their tolls using tags, cash or fleet cards.
“The N3 Toll Concession encourages all road users to please be prepared for this innovative change."
