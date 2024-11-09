Mooiriver officials warn toll evasion by truck drivers

Mooi River officials warn toll evasion by truck drivers is 'harmful'
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Officials in Mooi River say truck drivers who evade paying toll fees are costing the town.
Officials in Mooi River say truck drivers who evade paying toll fees are costing the town.
Mpofana Mayor Maureen Magubane says they have observed an increasing trend of drivers diverting onto the R103 through Mooi River to avoid the toll gates.
"Its cost the municipality money, because these vehicles are not made to drive on the small street of the town. So, now our roads ended up getting damaged by these vehicles."
READ: Cargo operations back on track at SA-Mozambique Lebombo border
Magubane says authorities must help put an end to the situation.
"SANRAL can also assist for the diversions of these trucks and also the Department of Transport, because sometimes who find out that the are some traffic police from the province who are also stopping vehicles for diverting from N3 to R103."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Remote work: Are you being underpaid for your talent?
Are remote workers getting shortchanged just for living elsewhere?Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 2 hours ago
-
Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we prote...Carol Ofori 1 day, 3 hours ago