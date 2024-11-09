Mooiriver officials warn toll evasion by truck drivers

Mpofana Mayor Maureen Magubane says they have observed an increasing trend of drivers diverting onto the R103 through Mooi River to avoid the toll gates.

"Its cost the municipality money, because these vehicles are not made to drive on the small street of the town. So, now our roads ended up getting damaged by these vehicles."

Magubane says authorities must help put an end to the situation.

"SANRAL can also assist for the diversions of these trucks and also the Department of Transport, because sometimes who find out that the are some traffic police from the province who are also stopping vehicles for diverting from N3 to R103."

