TikTok users help cops nab shoplifting suspect

Police have arrested a TikTok influencer after her followers helped identify her as the person suspected of shoplifting at a store in Cape Coral, Florida.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the woman was caught stealing at her local Target during self-checkout.

In stores in America and several other countries, shoppers can scan, bag, and pay for their shopping items at a self-checkout station.

However, the influencer, who was unknown to Target and the police at the time, decided she did not want to pay the total price for the items she selected.

"An unknown female entered the store and selected items listed for sale. Once at the self-checkout register, the female suspect did not scan the items’ barcodes, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices. Sixteen items of miscellaneous household goods and clothing were stolen," police said in a statement.

Her shopping spree cost Target $500.32 (R9,052.33) in loss of stolen items. While she was busy recording content for her 300,000 followers, security cameras at the store were doing some recording of their own.

Police released an image of the woman leaving the store with the stolen goods on October 30. They were able to identify her with the help of a social media user who recognised her in a video she shared on social media.

"An anonymous caller saw the post on social media and gave a possible identification for the suspect as Marlena Velez. The anonymous caller also provided officers with Marlena’s Instagram handle."

Police found all the evidence they needed in a video Marlena shared.

"Officers then found Marlena’s TikTok account, which documents her getting ready on October 30, 2024, in the same outfit and glasses and going to Target. Marlena documents herself picking out items inside the store and placing them in her car after exiting the store," officials said.

The cops eventually tracked her down and took her to jail. She is facing a theft charge.