 Three easy air fryer snacks you can make this weekend
Three easy air fryer snacks you can make this weekend

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Everyone wants a comforting snack that doesn't require hours to prepare, so we've have got you covered this weekend...

A snack made with chocolate from the air fryer
A snack made with chocolate from the air fryer/TikTok Screenshot/@fitwaffle

Weekends are a welcomed time for rest, recuperation, and relaxation, but they also make some people feel hungry. The problem is that sometimes, you don't want the hassle of preparing your snack because you are in 'relax mode'. 

We get it. We guess this is why so many people have invested in an air fryer. The ease and convenience of preparing something in an air fryer appeals to most families. 

Here are three easy to make snack ideas (with your air fryer) with things you most likely already have in your home. 

1. Easy Nutella toast bites

These easy-to-make toast bites remind us of an apple pie but with bread and Nutella. If you don't have Nutella, you could use peanut butter, jam, or even some melted chocolate. 

All you need: Bread, Eggs and Nutella. 

Watch how it's made below - courtesy of TikTok

@fitwaffle Air fryer Nutella toast pies #nutella #airfryerrecipes #breakfast ♬ Cupid - Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) (Sped Up Version) - FIFTY FIFTY

2. Pizza and garlic bread

This is a quick and satisfying recipe for when you crave pizza but don't have the budget to buy one. It uses a French loaf, but you could easily substitute regular rolls or bread. 

Ingredients: Roll/Bread or French loaf, tomato-based sauce, cheese, butter, garlic, herbs and spices, any sort of cultured meat or this could be left out. 

Check out how to make it below - courtesy of TikTok

@fitwaffle Air fryer pizza & garlic bread in one #easyrecipe #lunch #learnontiktok ♬ UP! - Forrest Frank & Connor Price
3. Air Fryer cookies

This one is a precious one; chocolate-chip cookies made in the air fryer are a game changer when it comes to saving time. This recipe is easy, and it takes seven minutes to make. 

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, baking soda/bicarbonate of soda, salt, white and brown sugar, butter, milk, vanilla extract and chocolate chips. 

You can get the full recipe here

Watch how simple these are to make - courtesy of TikTok

@thebigmansworld_official Air fryer cookies recipe! Thick, chewy, chocolate chip cookies in just 7 minutes. #airfryercookies #airfryercookierecipe ♬ original sound - The Big Man’s World ®️
Image Courtesy of TikTok

