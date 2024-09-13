Three easy air fryer snacks you can make this weekend

Everyone wants a comforting snack that doesn't require hours to prepare, so we've have got you covered this weekend...

Everyone wants a comforting snack that doesn't require hours to prepare, so we've have got you covered this weekend...

Weekends are a welcomed time for rest, recuperation, and relaxation, but they also make some people feel hungry. The problem is that sometimes, you don't want the hassle of preparing your snack because you are in 'relax mode'. We get it. We guess this is why so many people have invested in an air fryer. The ease and convenience of preparing something in an air fryer appeals to most families. Here are three easy to make snack ideas (with your air fryer) with things you most likely already have in your home.

1. Easy Nutella toast bites These easy-to-make toast bites remind us of an apple pie but with bread and Nutella. If you don't have Nutella, you could use peanut butter, jam, or even some melted chocolate. All you need: Bread, Eggs and Nutella. Watch how it's made below - courtesy of TikTok.

2. Pizza and garlic bread This is a quick and satisfying recipe for when you crave pizza but don't have the budget to buy one. It uses a French loaf, but you could easily substitute regular rolls or bread. Ingredients: Roll/Bread or French loaf, tomato-based sauce, cheese, butter, garlic, herbs and spices, any sort of cultured meat or this could be left out. Check out how to make it below - courtesy of TikTok.

3. Air Fryer cookies This one is a precious one; chocolate-chip cookies made in the air fryer are a game changer when it comes to saving time. This recipe is easy, and it takes seven minutes to make. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, baking soda/bicarbonate of soda, salt, white and brown sugar, butter, milk, vanilla extract and chocolate chips. You can get the full recipe here. Watch how simple these are to make - courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok