Five amazing spots to get a burger in Durban
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Content creator Daniel Osch shared his five favourite burger joints in Durban and we had to spread the news!
TikTok content creator Daniel Osch recently shared a clip on the short-form video application of five must-visit burger joints in Durban.
Daniel provided imagery and short descriptions of the meals he had at all five spots.
“These are my current five spots in Durban to get a burger. They are not necessarily my top five but they are the current five where I do still find myself eating,” he said.
In no particular order, below are his recommendations:
Chunky’s Burger Company
Address:
Shop No. 3, 35 Newport Ave, Glen Ashley
Food type:
American-style fast food.
Check out their Instagram.
Surf Riders on South Beach
Address:
17 Erskine Terrace, South Beach
Food type:
Gourmet burgers on the beach. Daniel recommends their habanero burger.
View their website here.
Robsons Real Beer
Address:
72 Albert Terrace, Point Waterfront
Food type:
Pub-style meals.
Take a look at their Facebook page.
Smaquè Stack Trailer
Address:
The Trailer Park, 6 Lagoon Dr, Umhlanga
Food type:
Pop-up trailer burgers. This burger joint is also halal!
Click here to check out their Instagram.
Ironman Rare Steaks
Address:
415 Windermere Road, Morningside
Food type:
American cheeseburgers.
Have a look at their Facebook page.
If I lived closer to them, we would have a problem.
- Daniel Osch
Take a look at Daniel's clip below:
@daniel_osch
5 Must Visit Burger Spots in Durban. Email Me: [email protected] Chunkies in GlenAshley not GlenAnil♬ original sound - WhereIsDanielOsch
