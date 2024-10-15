 Five amazing spots to get a burger in Durban
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Content creator Daniel Osch shared his five favourite burger joints in Durban and we had to spread the news!

Daniel Osch trying out burgers
Daniel Osch trying out burgers / screenshot / @daniel_osch / TikTok

TikTok content creator Daniel Osch recently shared a clip on the short-form video application of five must-visit burger joints in Durban. 

Daniel provided imagery and short descriptions of the meals he had at all five spots. 

“These are my current five spots in Durban to get a burger. They are not necessarily my top five but they are the current five where I do still find myself eating,” he said.

In no particular order, below are his recommendations:

Chunky’s Burger Company

Address:
Shop No. 3, 35 Newport Ave, Glen Ashley

Food type:
American-style fast food.

Check out their Instagram.

Surf Riders on South Beach

Address: 
17 Erskine Terrace, South Beach

Food type:
Gourmet burgers on the beach. Daniel recommends their habanero burger.

View their website here.

Robsons Real Beer

Address:
72 Albert Terrace, Point Waterfront

Food type:
Pub-style meals. 

Take a look at their Facebook page.

Smaquè Stack Trailer

Address:
The Trailer Park, 6 Lagoon Dr, Umhlanga

Food type:
Pop-up trailer burgers. This burger joint is also halal!

Click here to check out their Instagram.

Ironman Rare Steaks 

Address:
415 Windermere Road, Morningside

Food type: 
American cheeseburgers. 

Have a look at their Facebook page.

Take a look at Daniel's clip below:

@daniel_osch

5 Must Visit Burger Spots in Durban. Email Me: [email protected] Chunkies in GlenAshley not GlenAnil

♬ original sound - WhereIsDanielOsch
