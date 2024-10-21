 Wet weather to persist in KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously as wet weather persists over most parts of KZN on Monday and Tuesday.

The SA Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain over the southeastern parts of the province.

A Yellow Level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over most parts of KZN.

On Sunday, three people were killed and seven others injured in a crash on the N2 between Gingindlovu and Fairbreeze.

Authorities say two vehicles collided while travelling to eMpangeni.

The eThekwini Municipality says while no flood-related incidents have been reported, emergency teams remain on high alert.

City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says emergency services are on standby.

"Search and rescue teams and humanitarian relief partners have been activated. The public is urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution."

