South African living in the US misses petrol attendants

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

It's the small things we take for granted in South Africa that make a big difference when we move away.

A man looks displeased that he has to go fill gas in his car with a petrol attendant/TikTok Screenshot/k1llcharly

You might not realise it, but when you emigrate from South Africa, there are many things that you'll miss besides family. 

Emigrating often feels like something to celebrate, and it certainly should be. It broadens your horizons, challenges you to learn more about yourself, and exposes you to new perspectives.

But, while it's a dream for many, it also comes with some heartache. For instance, people living away from home quickly discover that adjusting to new ways of life isn't always easy. 

Whether it's driving on the opposite side of the road, trying unfamiliar foods, or even something as simple as putting petrol in your car, the little changes can feel surprisingly difficult to navigate.

It's not the first time a South African has mentioned this, and it certainly won't be the last, but having to get out of your car and pump your own petrol can feel like a tedious task when living in the US.

This is especially true for those in cold areas who don't want to leave their vehicles when it's snowing and freezing outside. During these times, South Africans living in the US start to miss petrol attendants.

Watch the video below from a South African living a sad life without petrol attendants – courtesy of TikTok.

@k1llcharly It’s not the same 😔 #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 #foryou #fypツ #viral #trending #relatable #livingabroad #abroadlife #movingcountries #k1llcharly_ ♬ yelda - STU

Check out some of the comments below. 

Many people missed the point of the video, focusing more on the "gas station" rather than what was really being highlighted – the things we miss about South Africa, like petrol attendants.

  • "Petrol attendants are the backbone of this country."

  • "We're spoilt, neh."

  • "The kindness when they greet you and wipe your windscreen, wishing you safe travels on the road."

  • "We’re truly spoiled this side."

Image Courtesy of TikTok

