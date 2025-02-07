South African living in the US misses petrol attendants

You might not realise it, but when you emigrate from South Africa, there are many things that you'll miss besides family.

Emigrating often feels like something to celebrate, and it certainly should be. It broadens your horizons, challenges you to learn more about yourself, and exposes you to new perspectives.

But, while it's a dream for many, it also comes with some heartache. For instance, people living away from home quickly discover that adjusting to new ways of life isn't always easy.

Whether it's driving on the opposite side of the road, trying unfamiliar foods, or even something as simple as putting petrol in your car, the little changes can feel surprisingly difficult to navigate.