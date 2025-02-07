Content creator shocked by what South Africa looks like
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The closed-mindedness of some people in the world still leaves us dumbfounded.
You'll be surprised at how different the world looks when you step away from mainstream media and explore the facts for yourself.
It's advice many ignore, but if more people followed it, we’d live in a very different world. Take the recent debacle surrounding US President Donald Trump's claim that "terrible things are happening in South Africa". His statement left many people angry – and we cannot blame them.
Without conducting proper investigations, Trump painted a distorted picture of the country, proving just how easily media narratives can be twisted.
Watch the snippet from X below.
Trump on South Africa: "Terrible things are happening in South Africa ... they're confiscating land and actually they're doing things that are perhaps far worse than that."— VOTE LAND (@LandPartySA) February 3, 2025
Trump's false claims about racist minority groups concerning farm killings and land grabs are unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ZC5B6eiix2
Rupert Murdoch's concept of news has long been questioned regarding the dissemination of information and news in the media. Many argue that his influence has distorted the way news is communicated to the public.
As a result, people around the world form misconceptions about our
country and way of life. A recent video by a creator called Ram shows
the backward way of thinking that many people have been tricked into
believing due to mainstream media.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@yoitsram South Africa, I need an explanation!!😍😍 #southafrica #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #southafricatiktok #viralvideo #travel #trending #traveltok ♬ original sound - Ram
Ram didn't intend to be disrespectful, but he took some heat from South Africans in the comments – as did others who assumed that AI had generated the images of South Africa's skyscrapers.
Of course, some locals used the moment to reinforce negative narratives, bringing up water outages and load shedding – because, well, that’s the full South African experience.
Ah, to be South African – we're proud of our heritage, yet always ready to complain. We're curious, what are your thoughts on this?
Image Courtesy of X
