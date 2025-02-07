 Content creator shocked by what South Africa looks like
Content creator shocked by what South Africa looks like

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

The closed-mindedness of some people in the world still leaves us dumbfounded.

US President Donald Trump speaking to a reporter
US President Donald Trump speaking to a reporter/X Screenshot/LandPartySA

You'll be surprised at how different the world looks when you step away from mainstream media and explore the facts for yourself.

It's advice many ignore, but if more people followed it, we’d live in a very different world. Take the recent debacle surrounding US President Donald Trump's claim that "terrible things are happening in South Africa". His statement left many people angry – and we cannot blame them.

Without conducting proper investigations, Trump painted a distorted picture of the country, proving just how easily media narratives can be twisted.

Watch the snippet from X below.

Read more: Trump accuses S.Africa of 'confiscating' land, cuts funding

Rupert Murdoch's concept of news has long been questioned regarding the dissemination of information and news in the media. Many argue that his influence has distorted the way news is communicated to the public.

As a result, people around the world form misconceptions about our country and way of life. A recent video by a creator called Ram shows the backward way of thinking that many people have been tricked into believing due to mainstream media.

Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.

@yoitsram South Africa, I need an explanation!!😍😍 #southafrica #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #southafricatiktok #viralvideo #travel #trending #traveltok ♬ original sound - Ram

Read more: Presidency: Ramaphosa, Trump will eventually meet

Ram didn't intend to be disrespectful, but he took some heat from South Africans in the comments – as did others who assumed that AI had generated the images of South Africa's skyscrapers.

Of course, some locals used the moment to reinforce negative narratives, bringing up water outages and load shedding – because, well, that’s the full South African experience.

Ah, to be South African – we're proud of our heritage, yet always ready to complain. We're curious, what are your thoughts on this? 


Image Courtesy of X

