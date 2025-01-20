Petrol attendant spreads positive message this January

Starting the week on a positive note is the best kind of energy! Let’s take a moment this Monday to spread a little appreciation.

As January winds down and the new year's excitement starts to fade, it’s a great time to reflect on the importance of gratitude and appreciation – no matter where life finds us. This week, we’re inspired by a heartfelt message from a petrol attendant with a gift for Motivation Monday. Known as Ntiyisslapchips on TikTok, he often shares inspiring messages that brighten timelines and spread positivity. With a humble background, he recently started working as a petrol attendant after passing matric.

His perspective on gratitude is a reminder we all need. It’s easy to get caught up in the routine of life and lose sight of the good things we already have. As a community, we often focus on what’s missing instead of celebrating what we’ve achieved. He said, "You gotta be proud of what you do in life. I'm at BP garage pouring petrol... You've got to make it work." Watch this video, where he highlights the importance of having a job and always giving your best in what you do – courtesy of TikTok.



He has a can-do attitude to his job and life, sharing in another video that staying focused on yourself and your goals can lead to success. Addressing critics who mock him for being a petrol attendant, he confidently said they won’t have anything to laugh about when he achieves his goals in a few years. His message is clear: stay on your own path, focus on your growth, and don’t let others' opinions distract you. The Good Things Guy website described petrol attendants best: "Unlike in many countries where drivers pump their own petrol, South Africa has long maintained a full-service system. Petrol attendants play a vital role by providing convenience and, more importantly, creating thousands of job opportunities. They serve with a smile, share quick chats, and remind us that small moments of human connection can brighten anyone’s day."

