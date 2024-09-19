President Ramaphosa has a twin and he works in security

There's a saying that goes something like, "Everyone has a twin somewhere in the world." But very rarely do people acknowledge that they have a lookalike, and not everyone gets the chance to see their lookalike. With social media, however, it is possible to find people who are celebrity lookalikes. Some acknowledge the similarities and even make money, while others are none the wiser. It seems TikTok South Africa has found our President's lookalike, an ordinary man who shares his hearty smile.

In a video shared on TikTok, two ladies are inside a car that has been stopped at what appears to be a security checkpoint. The driver holds her driver's licence in hand, waiting for it to be scanned by the security guard. But the two of them laugh as they realise that the security guard resembles our country's president, Cyril Ramaphosa. The security guard remains cool and smiles after hearing their laughs, and it is crazy to see the similarities between him and President Ramaphosa. The person who posted the video called him "Ramaphosa from Temu".

"In 2022, a study about unrelated "twins" spun media outlets worldwide. It showed that unrelated people closely resembling each other also had genetic similarities. But since there's an infinite number of possible genetic variations, it's not actually that surprising that some individuals would share a number of the same combinations and end up looking very similar." (CBC) Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok