Social media gushes over Irish mom's chicken feather hack

We South Africans are fond of freshly cooked chicken, so fresh that sometimes it still has a few stray feathers.

But no harm, no foul – we just burn them off. The usual trick to ensure your guests don’t end up with hairy chicken is burning off the hair, whether over an open flame, a stovetop, or, as some might say, an Irish innovation in chicken grooming.

A video shared on social media has left many people amazed by a woman’s unconventional method of removing excess chicken hair.

Her tool of choice? A trusty razor blade – the kind you’d typically find in the bathroom.