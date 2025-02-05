Social media gushes over Irish mom's chicken feather hack
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This might the weirdest but most helpful hack for people cleaning chicken...
We South Africans are fond of freshly cooked chicken, so fresh that sometimes it still has a few stray feathers.
But no harm, no foul – we just burn them off. The usual trick to ensure your guests don’t end up with hairy chicken is burning off the hair, whether over an open flame, a stovetop, or, as some might say, an Irish innovation in chicken grooming.
A video shared on social media has left many people amazed by a woman’s unconventional method of removing excess chicken hair.
Her tool of choice? A trusty razor blade – the kind you’d typically find in the bathroom.
Watch this woman remove chicken hair using a pink razor – video courtesy of Instagram.
People were flabbergasted by her interesting (or genius) approach to cleaning the chicken. Some even indicated they might use the same hack when cooking a chicken dinner.
Check out some of the comments below:
"She onto something!! That Razor better be new, though."
"I always went for the tweezers; this looks like a time saver."
"I love this so much easier than trying to pull each hair out."
"Mate, all this time burning hairs off, I could have just been using a razor."
"I can’t help thinking about the lubricant strip on the razor. There will be a taste of soap on the chicken."
Image Courtesy of Instagram
