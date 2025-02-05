 Social media gushes over Irish mom's chicken feather hack
Social media gushes over Irish mom's chicken feather hack

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This might the weirdest but most helpful hack for people cleaning chicken...

A woman cleaning a chicken with a razor blade
A woman cleaning a chicken with a razor blade/Instagram Screenshot/irish_daily

We South Africans are fond of freshly cooked chicken, so fresh that sometimes it still has a few stray feathers.

But no harm, no foul – we just burn them off. The usual trick to ensure your guests don’t end up with hairy chicken is burning off the hair, whether over an open flame, a stovetop, or, as some might say, an Irish innovation in chicken grooming.

A video shared on social media has left many people amazed by a woman’s unconventional method of removing excess chicken hair. 

Her tool of choice? A trusty razor blade – the kind you’d typically find in the bathroom.

Watch this woman remove chicken hair using a pink razor – video courtesy of Instagram.

People were flabbergasted by her interesting (or genius) approach to cleaning the chicken. Some even indicated they might use the same hack when cooking a chicken dinner. 

Check out some of the comments below:

  • "She onto something!! That Razor better be new, though."

  • "I always went for the tweezers; this looks like a time saver."

  • "I love this so much easier than trying to pull each hair out."

  • "Mate, all this time burning hairs off, I could have just been using a razor."

  • "I can’t help thinking about the lubricant strip on the razor. There will be a taste of soap on the chicken."

Image Courtesy of Instagram

