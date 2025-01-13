What to do next if you fail Matric?

Did you fail Matric? Are you unhappy with your Matric results? It's not the end of the road for you. These are your options

Did you fail Matric? Are you unhappy with your Matric results? It's not the end of the road for you. These are your options

The 2024 Matric Results are releasing soon! While this is a time to celebrate the young adults who’ve achieved success in their Grade 12, not everyone is as fortunate. Thankfully, it’s not the end of the road. Whether you’re unhappy with your results, wish to improve your results, or failed Matric; you have a multitude of options available for you. Don’t sit in sadness and despair because time waits for no man. Pick yourself up, dust yourself off and try again.

ALSO READ: Reflecting on five years of matric results

Try Again If you failed your grade 12 or simply want to improve your marks, you have options. Don’t let embarrassment or peer pressure get to you. This is your life and only you can make it better. If you want to improve your marks, Matric College offers you the opportunity to rewrite your papers in 2025. Individuals who qualify for a rewrite include those who: Already wrote Matric and have a Matric Certificate but want to improve your results

Missed an exam due to an illness or family circumstances

Below the age of 21 years

The Department of Basic Education offers a “Second Chance Programme” to allow you to rewrite and improve. Registration is currently still open for applicants.

Request a Remark What many people might not be aware of is that you’re also eligible to get your papers remarked. If you feel your paper wasn’t marked properly, which happens more often than you’d expect, you can request that your matric papers be remarked. FEES FOR RE-MARKING AND RE-CHECKING: Re-mark: R120 per subject Re-check: R30 per subject If you’re still not happy with your results after the remark or recheck, you can request to view your script. The fee for viewing your scripts is R230. The closing date for viewing applications is seven days after the release of your remarked or rechecked results.

Repeat Grade 12 You also have the option of repeating your grade 12 year. However, this is an option for those who either missed a lot of classes and content or failed dismally. These are your options: Re-enroll at a high school to repeat your grade 12, provided you’re under the age of 21

Repeat your subjects through a private higher education institution, if you’re above the age of 21

Enroll for an Adult Basic Education and Training (ABET) course. This course gives you a Matric Equivalent qualification, which is a certificate in a specialised stream of learning that is on the same NQF level as a matric certificate. Remember; you’re not the first person who fell short of achieving their NSC on the first try, and you won’t be the last. Don’t let this small hurdle get in the way of you reaching for your dreams.

Dealing with your Emotions If you’re struggling to deal with the reality of not achieving, don’t let your emotions get the better of you. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) offers a wealth of resources for anxiety, stress and feelings of depression. SADAG wants you to know that “your mental health and wellbeing matter more than any grade could ever define.” The key is to take a step back, process the emotions, try to stay positive, and acknowledge that failure is not the end of the road. For those dealing with depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts, contact these crisis lines for support: Suicide crisis helpline – 0800 567 567 Substance abuse helpline – 0800 12 13 14 Cipla mental health helpline – 0800 456 789 Cipla WhatsApp chat line – 076 882 2775 SMS line – 31393

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO