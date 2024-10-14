SAPS: Some dwellers removed from Albert Park linked to crimes

Officers carried out a raid in the Albert Park area on Monday as they prepare for policing over the festive season.

It was a joint operation between SAPS, metro police and the Department of Correctional Services.

A cloud of smoke and small fires were all that was left after informal structures built near the Albert Park/Maydon Wharf intersection were destroyed.

Homeless people, carrying blankets and plastic bags filled with their belongings, sat waiting on a paved island surrounded by over 20 police vehicles and dozens more officials.

They were then filed into three police trucks and taken to the police station.





Officials say they will be taken to various shelters thereafter.

SAPS KZN spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says two people have already been positively linked to a number of crimes.

"One of them had been on the wanted list since 2001 and investigations are underway to determine the cases he is linked to. The arrested suspects will be presented before court at the conclusion of the verification process."

He says hundreds more people avoided being taken in by running off in different directions during the raid.

Netshiunda says there'll be more operations.





