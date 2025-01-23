Sharing is caring but sharing sushi isn't for everyone...
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Those who love sushi will never understand why sushi haters hate it.
As children, we’re taught that "sharing is caring" – a lesson that’s still passed down to kids today. While that’s true in many ways, we can’t help but feel that sometimes, sharing can do a disservice to our taste buds.
Perhaps sharing should come with a disclaimer, warning people that if it's their first time trying something new, they're doing so at their own risk.
Ché van Heerden, a Cape Town content creator and advocate for kindness, recently shared a video of himself offering sushi to a security guard.
His act of kindness in sharing his sushi didn’t quite go as he had hoped.
The security guard, initially eager to try the sushi, let an approving "Mmm" when he first bit into it. But as he chewed, the experience quickly turned unpleasant.
It seems Van Heerden may have been a bit cheeky in his sharing, as he clearly found it entertaining when the security guard realised what he had gotten himself into. The guard’s growling as he chewed had us laughing out loud.
Ja, neh, it turns out raw fish isn't for everyone – nor is sharing.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@che_vanheerden Man said “mmm” 😂😂😂 #funny #sushi ##sushilover #mmm #firsttime #fyp ♬ original sound - Ché van Heerden
Image Courtesy of TikTok
