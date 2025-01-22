SA content creators go extreme as they prank friends

Ever wondered what your girlfriend might do if she found out you were talking to another girl? If your mind is racing with possibilities, it might be time to protect your valuables!

South African content creators have really upped their game. One particular video has left viewers with more questions than answers, thanks to a carefully scripted scene.

Latty Matty, also known as Lalitha Matthews, posted a video on his Instagram and TikTok pages showing what appeared to be his girlfriend – who was his female BFF acting the role – smashing his car's windshield with a tyre iron.

The video had people thinking it was an angry response to him chatting with another girl, only for him to reveal that the "other girl" was actually the voice of an AI bot girlfriend.

Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.

