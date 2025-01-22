SA content creators go extreme as they prank friends
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Social media can be wild – it has a way of pulling you in and making you believe things that are far from the truth.
Ever wondered what your girlfriend might do if she found out you were talking to another girl? If your mind is racing with possibilities, it might be time to protect your valuables!
South African content creators have really upped their game. One particular video has left viewers with more questions than answers, thanks to a carefully scripted scene.
Latty Matty, also known as Lalitha Matthews, posted a video on his Instagram and TikTok pages showing what appeared to be his girlfriend – who was his female BFF acting the role – smashing his car's windshield with a tyre iron.
The video had people thinking it was an angry response to him chatting with another girl, only for him to reveal that the "other girl" was actually the voice of an AI bot girlfriend.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@latty.matty Full video on My Instagram. I cant post it on TikTok. Talkie is an app where you can speak to Al celebrities and companions. #talkie #talkieai #aichat ♬ original sound - Latty Matty
As you can see, the whole thing was dramatic – and a bit far-fetched. The video borrowed from American influence, with the 'girlfriend' smashing her 'boyfriend’s' car windshield out of jealousy over another woman.
But in South Africa, where insurance costs are sky-high, you'd probably steer clear of smashing a windshield. Besides, you'd likely end up facing legal charges – and there’s no Judge Judy to save you here.
From the start, people were left wondering what was really going on, as there was no backstory. So, content creator, Latty Matty decided to clear things up. He announced he'd release all the details in a follow-up YouTube video.
Yesterday, the video dropped, and it turns out the whole "skit" was part of a prank he played on his BFF and another young lady named Lucy.
The YouTube video reveals that the entire scenario was just a well-rehearsed prank. The main event featured a guy (whom they knew, but the girls didn't) who became aggressive because he thought they were filming him.
The quality of content creation shown here feels more like amateur filmmaking. While we can certainly appreciate the effort to create engaging material, we’re not convinced this is the kind of entertainment that will build a loyal audience.
South African audiences don't appreciate being misled or manipulated into discovering the whole story. While they may be known for being a bit lazy in some cases, that could be changing.
A clear indicator of this is the YouTube video – after being live for five hours, it’s only accumulated 50 likes. If people were truly engaged, we’d expect to see far more interaction.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
