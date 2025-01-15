Time Out’s Best City in the World right now is Cape Town

15th January 2025: Cape Town tops the annual list of the Best Cities in the World, released today by Time Out – the global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city. Scoring highly across the board for its beauty, overall happiness and top-notch food scene, Cape Town has climbed one place since last year where it ranked second. The Mother City – as it is affectionately known – is rich in history and cultural significance, and offers visitors countless opportunities to discover incredible food, culture and nightlife, not to mention impeccable green spaces and access to nature. Andrew Hallett, Time Out South Africa’s Content Director and resident Capetonian, said: “To be recognised as Time Out’s Best City in the World is a huge high five to the Capetonians who work so hard to create a city which can be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. Cape Town provides not only an amazing playground for those looking for the best food, best sights, and best adventures, but it is also a city where the people are living their best lives and are happy to call it their home. If you’ve never been to Cape Town, do it! You won’t be disappointed.” For the seventh year of Time Out’s global survey of city-dwellers, more than 18,500 people around the world shared their thoughts on their city, including Time Out’s regular readers. Questions covered everything from food, nightlife and culture to affordability, happiness and overall city vibe. A panel of more than 100 city experts, drawn from Time Out’s global network, was also asked to name the most exciting cities in the world right now. Time Out then combined all the data – a total of 44 different criteria – to rank the best cities in the world for 2025.

Here are the top 10 of Time Out’s Best Cities in the World right now – find the full list of 50 here: timeout.com/bestcities



1. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town scored highly across the board, and it’s no surprise: 82% of Capetonians would describe their city as beautiful, and 97% of locals say it makes them happy. Where else can you visit a colony of African penguins, taste world-class wines, stroll Blue Flag beaches, enjoy views from one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, and experience vibrant nightlife – all in a day? Cape Town offers this and more, from historic sites to cultural hubs: whether that’s Kalk Bay’s fishing heritage, East City’s food scene, or Cape Point’s natural beauty.



2. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok checks every box for a great city: famously friendly, culturally rich, and packed with iconic sites like Wat Arun and the Grand Palace. The Thai capital’s world-renowned food scene – ranging from Chatuchak Market street eats to Yaowarat’s bold flavours – ranked highly, with 86% of locals declaring food in Bangkok ‘good’ or ‘amazing’, and 84% saying eating out is affordable. With the expanded BTS Skytrain and MRT, exploring Bangkok has never been easier.



3. New York, USA

New York City, the ever-evolving capital of hustle and bustle, thrives on change, creating a constant buzz that keeps locals and visitors on their toes. FOMO is real here – blink, and you might miss incredible public art, Michelin-starred pop-ups, or surprise concerts. 78% of New Yorkers described the city as exciting, the highest percentage of all cities surveyed – and an impressive 92% approved of its world-class arts and culture scene. From iconic attractions like Edge, the northern hemisphere’s highest observation deck, to vibrant neighbourhoods like Riverdale and Coney Island, the city truly has it all.



4. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne’s reputation as Australia’s culinary and cultural capital speaks for itself: the city is home to top dining spots, blockbuster shows, and the world’s coolest street in 2024 – according to Time Out. What truly sets it apart is that it continues to surprise, with new green spaces, wellness hubs and cycling paths. Time Out’s survey of locals reinforced this status, placing Melbourne second in the ‘restaurants and eating out’ category and fourth in ‘culture.’ In 2025, the new Metro Tunnel will link the western and southeastern suburbs, making it easier than ever to explore the whole city.



5. London, UK

London remains one of the world’s best cities, thanks to its vibrant cuisine, iconic pubs, unparalleled shopping, and diverse communities. London was voted the most-loved city by Time Out staff, and locals recognised it as the most diverse and inclusive. London’s nightlife scene is booming once again, thanks to exciting venues like Hoxton’s pub-turned-club Lion and Lamb, Outernet’s Here, and Hackney Wick’s Colour Factory, plus new queer bars like La Camionera and The Divine. London is anything but a sleepy city; it’s buzzing with life and culture.



6. New Orleans, USA

New Orleans captivates for many reasons, not least its resilience - it’s been almost two decades since Hurricane Katrina and the city is springing back again following the recent New Year’s attack. Its rich history, stunning architecture, legendary restaurants, unique music scene and diverse culture – African-American, Caribbean, French, Vietnamese, and more – has shaped the city, influencing venues such as the Backstreet Cultural Museum as well as NoLA’s many annual festivals. The food scene is just as vibrant; Creole classics thrive alongside fresh spots like Dakar, Queen Trini, and Fritai. New Orleans ranked as the third most affordable city on the list, with 72% of locals claiming that seeing live music is budget-friendly and 83% saying it doesn’t cost a lot to grab a drink at a bar. In New Orleans, there’s always something to love, celebrate, and savour.



7. Mexico City, Mexico

In Mexico City, every neighbourhood feels like home. Locals gather at spots like Parque México or Chapultepec Forest and enjoy open-air events such as Cineteca screenings. Free cultural highlights like Design Week and Jazz Festival Polanco keep the city vibrant, especially during ‘Museum Month’ in May, featuring icons like Munal and Palacio de Bellas Artes. From Day of the Dead parades to Formula 1, CDMX offers year-round festivities and endless things to do – it’s only fitting that 96% of locals say their city makes them happy, and the same percentage agree that they find joy in the everyday experiences their city offers.



8. Porto, Portugal

Porto, the ‘Invincible City,’ dazzles locals and visitors alike – 80% of Porto-dwellers said they’re happier in Porto than anywhere else. It’s not just Time Out who rates Portugal’s ‘second city’: Porto was recently named Europe’s best beach city and emerging culinary city. It boasts stunning urban beaches, Michelin-starred dining, a newly opened Time Out Market and vibrant food events like the Portuguese Michelin Gala. The city's welcoming locals, charming galleries, iconic cafés, and well-kept parks make it a gem of hospitality and beauty, consistently living up to its celebrated reputation.



9. Shanghai, China

There’s never a dull moment in Shanghai, a vibrant city where everyone feels like the main character. Shanghai knows how to have a good time; its nightlife scene received the highest overall rating from locals, and 80% of respondents said it’s easy to meet people and make friends. Whether you’re watching a group of ayis (a respectful term for older women) seamlessly transitioning from tai chi to hip-hop in a beautiful park, or petting Fumin Lu’s famous alpaca, there’s always something to see. The city also excels in convenience and cleanliness – air and noise pollution are at an all-time low because of electric vehicles, making Shanghai a joy to explore.



10. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen stands out for its relaxed pace and community-focused culture. Prioritising good food and community spirit, it’s a place many visitors dream of calling home (in fact, it was the fourth-favourite city amongst Time Out editors and city experts). Initiatives like CopenPay, rewarding respectful tourism, and the extended metro (connecting more of the city like new green space Operaparken and recently-opened cultural centre/communal dining spot Nordhus) support a balanced, sustainable lifestyle. Copenhagen’s ethos is clear: enjoy a slower pace that values well-being and connection, a vision that inspires cities worldwide.