A sad end to Danny Guselli's search for an office pet
Updated | By East Coast Radio
One thing is for certain, during this journey, Danny Guselli and the team have learnt that choosing a pet is no easy feat, especially one for an office.
Danny Guselli and the team embarked on a journey to find East Coast Radio an office pet last month.
After visiting Flag Farm, hosting the PheZulu Safari Park at the East Coast Radio studios, and asking people to vote for the most ideal office pet, the journey has come to an end.
Sadly, it's been a bittersweet ending. The journey started with a buzz, with everyone in the office and KZN investing their time and effort in searching for the ideal pet for us. It's been a journey filled with more highs rather than lows and, most importantly, lots of learning.
There was a 20-year-old Burmese Python Cleo and a five-year-old bearded dragon from PheZulu Safari Park. Let's not forget Scarlet the Cockatoo, Joey the Crow, and an adorable two-week-old baby owl from Umgeni River Bird Park.
Danny Guselli and the team noted some key learning points during this 'Office Pet' journey, such as the importance of location and space when getting a pet.
After seeing how these animals live in their habitats, we realised that some pets shouldn't be removed from their natural setting and be caged up with office folk.
We asked KZN to vote for their Office Pet choices on our WhatsApp line, and listeners were keen on us getting the African Grey as our office pet, while many East Coast Radio colleagues chose a rabbit.
Considering all the factors, Danny Guselli and the team decided to take an old-school approach and ordered a Tamagochi.
But, sadly, things did not go as planned, and Danny received a car phone holder instead of his Tamagochi. Amidst all the excitement, the online shopping powers did not favour it.
Call it fate or a hard-knock reality; this was the ultimate realisation and clear sign that perhaps East Coast Radio House should be without an office pet.
Image Supplied
