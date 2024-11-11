A sad end to Danny Guselli's search for an office pet

Danny Guselli and the team embarked on a journey to find East Coast Radio an office pet last month.

After visiting Flag Farm, hosting the PheZulu Safari Park at the East Coast Radio studios, and asking people to vote for the most ideal office pet, the journey has come to an end.

Sadly, it's been a bittersweet ending. The journey started with a buzz, with everyone in the office and KZN investing their time and effort in searching for the ideal pet for us. It's been a journey filled with more highs rather than lows and, most importantly, lots of learning.

There was a 20-year-old Burmese Python Cleo and a five-year-old bearded dragon from PheZulu Safari Park. Let's not forget Scarlet the Cockatoo, Joey the Crow, and an adorable two-week-old baby owl from Umgeni River Bird Park.